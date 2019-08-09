Centurion Wealth's Founding Partner, Sterling Neblett, Named Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2019

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in Northern Virginia, Centurion Wealth Management leads and guides their clients, who are typically entrepreneurs, women and business executives, through the complexities of the interrelated areas of wealth management including investments, taxes, cash flow generation, debt management, business succession, estate planning, charitable giving and risk management.

The 2019 edition of the Investopedia Award is the third in the series of awards organized to recognize financial advisors who have used their media platforms to promote and amplify financial education and improve the practice of financial planning.

"I have always had a passion for helping our clients navigate the financial challenges they often face by educating and empowering them throughout the process. We have an amazing group of clients, and I am forever grateful for the work we do with our clients. We love seeing clients live the life they deserve, which requires planning wisely, so they can live fully." – Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®

Sterling joins this list with two financial advisors in the surrounding area, such as Michael Kitces of Pinnacle Advisory Group, located in Columbia, Maryland in addition to Ric Edelman of Edelman Financial Engines, located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Sterling's appearance on the list of the top financial advisors by Investopedia is a further reiteration of his skill and dedication to helping his clients attain financial stability. With a dedicated focus on helping solve complex issues for many of his clients who are entrepreneurs, Sterling consistently provides innovative solutions to the financial challenges that entrepreneurs often face.

Sterling earned a B.B.A. degree in Finance and International Business, with a minor in Spanish, from James Madison University and has earned an Executive Certificate in Financial Planning from Georgetown University. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and currently holds his FINRA series 7, series 63, series 66, Life and Health insurance licenses.

Sterling has also been named as one of Forbes Top Next Generation Advisors and Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Financial Professionals and often quoted in CNBC, Forbes, InvestmentNews, and U.S. News & World Report.

More information about the services offered by Sterling and his team at Centurion Wealth Management can be found on their website.

