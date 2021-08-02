CenturionCARES Announces Latest CARES Software Release 14.5

OLDSMAR, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to help their clients set the highest standard for customer service experience, Tampa-based software manufacturer CenturionCARES, Inc. has released its latest CARES Contact Center Software, version 14.5. The new release includes enhancements to improve customer convenience, agent productivity, and supervisor flexibility.

What's New in CARES 14.5?

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing number of organizations have relied on CenturionCARES' unique expertise to establish remote customer service operations quickly and securely, utilizing the CARES Contact Center Platform and its Remote Agent Workforce capabilities. Understanding the move from office to home brings various and unforeseen challenges to call center management, CARES 14.5 includes new tools and functionality to alleviate those concerns.

Enhancements for Customers and Staff

Along with the improvements allowing contact center managers to better perform their duties, customer facing enhancements have also been made to the CARES platform. Email-in-queue has been improved in 14.5, boosting productivity by allowing agents to handle email requests without having to launch a separate email client such as Microsoft Outlook. CARES latest release also includes an improved WebChat function, allowing callers to communicate with an agent in real-time through a browser-based chat window.

Bits and Bytes

Call center administrators have been given the functionality to change multiple skill assignments for multiple agents quickly and efficiently. They may assign multiple skills to an agent, assign multiple agents to a skill, and customize a list of preferred skills that can be saved and easily recalled.

CARES v14.5 is available now for both new and existing CenturionCARES customers.

About CenturionCARES, Inc.

Founded in 1981 as a systems integrator, the past three decades have seen CenturionCARES evolve as a sole-source designer and manufacturer of Omni-channel Cloud and Premise based Contact Center Platforms, featuring CARES ACD, CARES IVR and CARES FLEX (Remote Agent) solutions. CenturionCARES expertly integrates its platforms with any existing back-end systems to maximize investment while enabling the "next step forward" in customer experience and data analytics. CARES is designed and built through customer service expertise with a goal to make superior service easy to deploy and intuitive to use. Visit www.centurioncares.com for more information.

