CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate Acquires CENTURY 21 JR Realty

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate, announced yesterday, the acquisition of CENTURY 21 JR Realty as part of a strategic initiative to expand the CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate presence in Las Vegas, NV. Longtime resident and Broker, Rosa Herwick, started the company in 1987 and has a team that specializes in serving Henderson gated communities, Henderson Golf Course communities, Lake Las Vegas, Anthem, McDonald Highlands, Green Valley, and the surrounding area.

"I am excited for our continued growth within our CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate community and in the city of Las Vegas," said Iddo Gavish, CEO of CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate. "This acquisition will give CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate presence in the Henderson market, making it our third office in Southern Nevada."

This announcement marks the first completed acquisition by CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate and is another step for the company to become the leading recognizable real estate service in Southern Nevada.

Iddo Gavish, his staff, and all his agents at CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate would like to thank Rosa for this amazing opportunity and wish her all the best on this next journey. CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate is happy to welcome CENTURY 21 JR Realty to the family.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with Rosa during this transition," said Iddo Gavish.

About CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate

With locations in the Southwest, Henderson, and Pahrump, CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate provides reliable housing advice to all clients. The agents and staff are trained to ensure a positive real estate experience. CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate is a full-service company specializing in commercial real estate as well as property management. All agents are encouraged to reflect the spirit of exhilaration when they work within the company to guarantee the best experience possible from initial contact to closing.

As a leading real estate agency in Las Vegas, CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate helps shape the Las Vegas community with sponsored contests, toy drives, and various volunteer opportunities to pay it forward.

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Gavish Real Estate