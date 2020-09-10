Century 21 Real Estate Growth Continues As Industry Brand Legacy And Focus On Perfecting Consumer Experience Drives Significant Franchise Renewals And New Company Additions During May-August 2020

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth continues for the global franchisor in 2020 thanks to a 50-year brand legacy, a focus on quality service ratings and a mission to perfect the consumer real estate experience as Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that the CENTURY 21® System renewed 57 franchisees and added five new companies from May to August, including the renewal of two of its most prominent companies, respectively: CENTURY 21 Scheetz and CENTURY 21 Union Realty Company. To date this year, 112 relentless companies (95 renewals and 17 onboards) have chosen the CENTURY 21 family as the best choice for agent success and business growth. With real estate accounting for the single largest investment most make in a lifetime, the CENTURY 21 mission to always elevate, give 121% and go above and beyond on behalf of homebuying and home selling clients is resonating with industry professionals and consumers alike.

"With Century 21 Real Estate LLC our people get to leverage not only a brand with an almost 50-year reputation for consumer relevance and industry leadership, but one whose primary focus today is delivering a productivity and marketing platform that helps our sales professionals get better leads, earn extraordinary client service ratings and build relationships that last a lifetime," said Tracy Hutton, broker and CEO, CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Indianapolis, Indiana. "Our people work hard to earn the trust of Hoosier homebuyers and homesellers who know they can always count on us to help them reach the outcomes best suited for their personalized needs. The continued affiliation with the CENTURY 21 brand ensures that that remains the same moving forward."

"My agents are leveraging the comprehensive C21® resources to better serve their clients but the choice to remain a part of the CENTURY 21 family boils down to the brand's relevance in the markets we serve and the overall vision to transform this industry from transactional to experiential," added Jennette Phillips Toderick, broker of and CENTURY 21 Union Realty Company, Torrance, California. "That's what helps my company retain and recruit top talent, deliver better leads and grow our business."

In addition to CENTURY 21 Scheetz and CENTURY 21 Union Realty Company, Century 21 Real Estate LLC renewed 57 companies and welcomed these five companies (in alphabetical order), representing an additional seven new offices and 135 relentless sales professionals to the 147,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 12,600 offices spanning 84 countries and territories:

CENTURY 21 Alsted – Moses Lake, WA

CENTURY 21 Crowe Realty – Locust Grove, GA (3 offices)

CENTURY 21 Exclusive Properties, Houston, TX

CENTURY 21 Prime South – Chattanooga, TN

CENTURY 21 The Seyboth Team, Seekonk, MA (*New brokerage established by the #1 agent in the country who recently chose to affiliate with the CENTURY 21 System).

"When the number one agent in the country and entrepreneurs from all walks of life and fastest growing and most beautiful parts of this country choose to affiliate with you and your company, it validates the work we've been doing over the last few years to ensure this brand is as relevant in the next 50 years as it is today," explained Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We look forward to providing the support and services these companies need to help them grow market share and their affiliated agents to close more deals."

