Century 21 Real Estate Hispanic Sales Professionals Honored In "NAHREP Top 250 Report" For Industry-Leading Performance

"For more than a decade our national marketing programs, online presence, productivity tools, and targeted sponsorships have combined to build a bond of trust and a growing affinity for Century 21 Real Estate with the Hispanic consumers who are so vital to our nation's growth and economy," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "During this unprecedented time where there is so much uncertainty in the market, consumers need these types of dedicated industry professionals more than ever, who truly understand their community, their needs and are willing to go above and beyond to help them achieve that dream of home ownership. Our affiliated agents and brokers will continue to focus on elevating the real estate industry by delivering an authentic, personalized one-stop experience for every client."

The 32 CENTURY 21 System too include the #5 agent by sales Matias Rosales, CENTURY 21 Action Group, San Luiz, Arizona and two of the top five "rookies:" Joshua Rodriguez (#3), CENTURY 21 Advanced All Service Realty, Inc., Sebring, Florida and Penelope Carranza (#5), CENTURY 21 Citywide, Phoenix, Arizona.

Other notable CENTURY 21 highlights include:

11 relentless sales professionals on the Top 250 from CENTURY 21 Affiliated (the #1 company in the CENTURY 21 System in the United States and throughout the world based on both sales production and units sold in 2019).

and throughout the world based on both sales production and units sold in 2019). Three, "Top 50 Teams," including Michelle Fermin (#8) of CENTURY 21 North East--The Fermin Group in Andover, Massachusetts

(#8) of CENTURY 21 North East--The Fermin Group in Six, "Top 100" affiliated agents (in volume)

Four "Top 50" teams (in volume).

