Century 21 Real Estate Honors Lori Hagemann-Davis With The "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated sales professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results, but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies deserving affiliated agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

"The 'Relentless Agent Awards' honors a select group of affiliated sales professionals who personify excellence in the real estate industry and bring our brand mission to life every day," said Mike Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Lori demonstrates a robust eagerness to do everything possible to fulfill the needs of each and every client. Her clients continuously praise her knowledge, integrity and thoughtfulness to follow up after every transaction."

Hagemann-Davis took a leap of faith 37 years ago when she responded to an advertisement calling for real estate agents in New York. She recalls seeing the peaks and dips of the industry, and still felt like she had an obligation to serve her clients with the best intentions. Even when the market took a downturn back in 2008, and a property was having closing issues, she remained relentlessly committed to her clients despite not receiving commission until the property was sold seven years later.



"We have a responsibility to serve our clients through the good and bad," said Hagemann-Davis. "People are my number one goal and serving them day after day despite the challenges and obstacles is something I will continue to do even after I've completed a transaction."

As a "Relentless Agent Award" winner, Century 21 Real Estate sought to show Hagemann-Davis the same level of extraordinary experience she delivers to her clients with an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, CA for the 2019 ESPY Awards.

For additional details on the awards program and to learn more about Hagemann-Davis and the rest of this year's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

