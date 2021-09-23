Century 21 Real Estate Honors Orem's Kyle Kelley With "Relentless Agent Award"

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards was established in 2018 to recognize those affiliated real estate professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results - they also focus on creating memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

A former punk rock musician, Kyle Kelley could probably never have imagined how much he would love a profession in real estate. But 15 years later, he is driven by the ability to put clients and their families on the right path towards the dream of homeownership. Whether guiding first-time home buyers to understand and navigate the often-complicated process or educating clients on the benefits of property management and rental investments, his mission is to ensure that every client feels cared for and that he delivered the best experience possible.

"My clients are the most important part of my business – each one is unique with their own desires and needs," says Kyle. "I'm honored to be recognized as a CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award winner. For me, to truly be extraordinary is to go beyond the expected services of our industry. Whether it's helping set up their home, take items to the local thrift store if needed, the key thing is to treat them like human beings not just a business transaction or another number."

"Kyle was the best realtor we ever had the pleasure of working with," shared a recent client of Kyle's. "First, he was able to get our threatening and stubborn renters out of the property in a very positive manner that caused NO problems. He then hired a housecleaning service and a landscape team to make sure all details were covered and set up an open house in such a way that we had a huge number of interested buyers. Kyle managed the presentation of a shabby looking rental house so that in two weeks it became one of the best-looking homes on that street! He even made special arrangements for my disabled husband to spend as little time as possible at the title company. Kyle is exceptional, for certain!"

"As real estate professionals, we are in a client-first industry," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "It's thanks to the relentless drive and hard work of agents such as Kyle that the CENTURY 21® Brand is able to deliver consistently high-quality levels of service for every client, every time. We are thrilled to honor him with this award and recognize his commitment to always giving 121%. Kyle is helping us to transform the real estate industry from one focused on transactions to one of extraordinary, personalized experiences"

Learn more about what drives Kyle and his approach to extraordinary client service at Century21.com/relentless-agents/award-recipients/kyle-kelley. You can also view testimonials showcasing Kyle's extraordinary client service at Realsatisfied.com/kyle-kelley.

For additional details on the CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Award program and the rest of 2021's deserving honorees, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/.

