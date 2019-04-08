Century 21 Real Estate Renews Top Franchisee In Massachusetts And #10 Nationally: CENTURY 21 North East

MADISON, N.J., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that CENTURY 21 North East, the brand's number 10 company nationally and largest franchisee in Massachusetts and throughout New England, has renewed their franchise agreement. The result is 45 CENTURY 21® North East offices and over 800 affiliated relentless sales professionals giving 121% to real estate consumers and making a difference for people and families in communities throughout Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island by living the brand's mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences.

"After being courted by many other franchisors and independent companies in the industry, we decided that Century 21 Real Estate, because of its brand awareness, reputation, global positioning, and scope of marketing and tech offerings, is the best option to deliver memorable experiences to consumers, grow market share and help our agents be more successful," explained James D'Amico, broker-owner, CENTURY 21 North East. "We look forward to the next 10 years with the brand, especially with CEO Mike Miedler who will take this organization to the next level and help me, and other franchisees, continue to exceed expectations."

Like its peers, CENTURY 21 North East (C21NE) is an active player in the communities in which they live and work. C21NE partners with the iconic Boston Bruins to honor a "Relentless Hero of The Month," a local fan whose community impact shows courage and sacrifice in times of need, delivers acts of selflessness, and overcomes adversity. 'Relentless Hero' winners receive two tickets and parking to a Bruins game, PA recognition between periods, a Zamboni ride, and a team jersey. In addition, the team at C21NE volunteers with over 100 charitable and community foundations including Easterseals, a CENTURY 21 philanthropic partner for 40 years, the PKD Foundation, Special Olympics, Rotary International, the Boston Bruins Foundation, and many more.

"Jim and his team have a unique pulse on their markets and they understand that to be relevant to the consumer in an experience economy, brands need to separate from the competition by consistently delivering the extraordinary in their professional services as well as community relations efforts," added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "This paradigm shift, transforming the organization's focus from being solely transactional to an experiential mindset, is baked into our culture and mission, and it is the brand's way to deliver to consumers what they deserve: an experience that is personal, rewarding and memorable."

In 2018, Miedler and the entire CENTURY 21 System recorded the highest year for franchise sales since 2002, and the global footprint has also continued to expand with office count up year-over-year by approximately 18%. With this substantial reach and fundamental shift within the brand, the industry has also taken notice. In 2018, CENTURY 21® was named the most recognized name in real estate for the 20th consecutive year in a study conducted by *Millward Brown, a leading global market research organization, and was awarded the prestigious Inman Innovation Award in Marketing for its new brand identity.

About CENTURY 21 North East

CENTURY 21 North East, the official real estate company of the Boston Bruins, recognizes that buying or selling a property is one of life's most important decisions. The C21NE team's business is built on referrals from satisfied clients; that's why they focus on delivering extraordinary experiences, personal memories and building relationships, not just closing deals. For more information, go to www.c21ne.com.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 127,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,600 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

*2018 Millward Brown Demographic Ad Tracking Study

-- The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years).

-- Brand awareness question based on a sample of 1,200 respondents. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-2.4%.

-- Recognition question based on consumers aware of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%.

-- The study was conducted by Millward Brown, a leading global market research organization, from September 5-16, 2018.

