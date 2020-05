CENTURY 21 Unveils Q1 2020 Relentless Agent Awards Winners

The CENTURY 21 Relentless Agent Awards were established in 2018 to recognize those professionals who have exemplified the brand's mission to transform the real estate industry from one of transactions to one of delivering extraordinary experiences. Century 21 Real Estate recognizes that a truly relentless agent generates more than just sales results but also creates memorable interactions that reinforce the true value of their role in the real estate journey. Using third-party customer ratings and testimonials, the brand identifies the most standout agents and elevates their unique stories onto a national stage with this program.

From helping first-time homebuyers understand and manage the intricacies of their local real estate market, to tirelessly advocating for their clients with multiple government agencies, to even creating a once-in-a-lifetime marriage proposal moment for one special couple, these affiliated agents define what it means to be relentless. For each of them, the clients' needs, and the individual experiences created along every step of the real estate journey, always come first.

"These deserving honorees truly embody what it means to be relentless by putting the interests of their clients above all else, never taking 'No' for an answer and delivering those memorable experiences that build lifelong relationships," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "As we all look to navigate the unprecedented demands and dynamics of our industry during this time, I am inspired by the great work these agents have already done and the commitment they continue to demonstrate every day. I look forward to seeing what new achievements lie ahead for each of them."

As part of the program, this year's Relentless Agent Award honorees will be showcased and celebrated across the CENTURY 21 brand channels. In addition, the group of honorees is also rewarded with an extraordinary experience of their own to recognize their achievements. The brand is excited to plan and execute their experience once COVID-19 pandemic restrictions around travel and events have been lifted. Each honoree will also receive a beautiful trophy that was designed to embody the relentless, never-stop attitude of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents. Inspired by Da Vinci's design of a perpetual motion machine, the trophy reinforces the brand's mission and relentless mindset.

To learn more about what drives each of this year's deserving honorees and how they're responding to the current unique market challenges, please visit https://www.century21.com/real-estate-blog/category/the-relentless/. For additional details on the Relentless Agent Awards program, please visit century21.com/relentlessagents/ .

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 139,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,600 offices spanning 83 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2020 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Peter L. Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Phone: 973.407.5180

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Related Links

http://www.century21.com