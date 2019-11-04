Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights*

  • Net operating revenue was $52.9 million, an increase of 22% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
  • Earnings from operations were $3.5 million, an increase of 8% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
  • Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders was $0.5 million, a decrease of (71%) from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA** was $7.1 million, an increase of 12% from the three months ended September 30, 2018.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders were $0.02, decreases of (67%) and (60%), respectively, from the three months ended September 30, 2018.  
  • Book value per share*** at September 30, 2019 was $6.09.

The consolidated results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:



Amounts in thousands, except per share data

For the three months
ended September 30,

For the nine months
ended September 30,

Consolidated Results:

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Net Operating Revenue

$

52,935

$

43,564

22%

$

150,990

$

123,834

22%

Earnings from Operations

3,480

3,234

8%

9,524

7,484

27%

Net Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders

$

482

$

1,640

(71%)

$

985

$

2,887

(66%)

















Adjusted EBITDA**

$

7,093

$

6,350

12%

$

20,506

$

17,576

17%

















Earnings Per Share Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders:

Basic

$

0.02

$

0.06

(67%)

$

0.03

$

0.10

(70%)

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.05

(60%)

$

0.03

$

0.10

(70%)

On June 17, 2019, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the operations of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort from Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado Resorts") for approximately $107.0 million (the "Acquisition"), which it expects to finance through a new credit facility. Simultaneous with the closing of the Acquisition, VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI") will acquire the real estate assets of the three properties for approximately $278.0 million and the Company will enter into a triple net lease agreement with VICI for the three casino properties. The lease will have an initial annual rent of approximately $25.0 million and an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options. The transaction, which is expected to close by year end, is subject to approval of the Missouri Gaming Commission as well as other customary closing conditions. On a pro-forma basis giving effect to the Acquisition as if it had occurred on October 1, 2018, the Company's last twelve months ("LTM") net operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA with the acquired properties were $415.3 million and $58.1 million, respectively. See a reconciliation of the LTM results in Supplemental Information below****.

"Operations at Century Mile continue to ramp up and we are pleased with the revenue generated at the property, which is in line with our expectations. We continue to analyze the cost structure, staffing levels and efficiencies of Century Mile to achieve the margins we expect, which is normal during the first phase of operations," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We look forward to closing the Eldorado Acquisition and see some short-term low-cost measures that we can implement to improve performance," Haitzmann and Hoetzinger concluded.

Reportable Segment Results*
The table below shows the Company's operating segments that are included in each of the Company's reportable segments as of September 30, 2019:

Reportable Segment

Operating Segment

Canada

Century Casino & Hotel - Edmonton

Canada

Century Casino St. Albert

Canada

Century Casino Calgary

Canada

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

Canada

Century Bets!

Canada

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

United States

Century Casino & Hotel – Central City

United States

Century Casino & Hotel – Cripple Creek

Poland

Casinos Poland

Corporate and Other

Cruise Ships & Other

Corporate and Other

Century Casino Bath

Corporate and Other

Corporate Other

The Company's net operating revenue increased by $9.4 million, or 22%, and by $27.2 million, or 22%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:























Net Operating Revenue


For the three months
ended September 30,





For the nine months
ended September 30,




Amounts in
thousands

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

Canada

$

22,063

$

15,683

$

6,380

41%

$

60,353

$

45,690

$

14,663

32%

United States

9,199

9,360

(161)

(2%)

26,073

25,542

531

2%

Poland

20,360

16,747

3,613

22%

60,221

48,695

11,526

24%

Corporate and Other

1,313

1,774

(461)

(26%)

4,343

3,907

436

11%

Consolidated


$

52,935

$

43,564

$

9,371

22%

$

150,990

$

123,834

$

27,156

22%

The Company's earnings from operations increased by $0.2 million, or 8%, and by $2.0 million, or 27%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:



Earnings (Loss) from Operations


For the three months
ended September 30,





For the nine months
ended September 30,




Amounts in
thousands

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

Canada

$

3,527

$

3,619

$

(92)

(3%)

$

12,107

$

10,960

$

1,147

11%

United States

1,813

2,121

(308)

(15%)

4,793

4,845

(52)

(1%)

Poland

1,591

16

1,575

9844%

4,289

(314)

4,603

1466%

Corporate and Other

(3,451)

(2,522)

(929)

(37%)

(11,665)

(8,007)

(3,658)

(46%)

Consolidated


$

3,480

$

3,234

$

246

8%

$

9,524

$

7,484

$

2,040

27%

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders decreased by ($1.2) million, or (71%), and by ($1.9) million, or (66%), for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:



Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders


For the three months
ended September 30,





For the nine months
ended September 30,



















Amounts in
thousands

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

Canada

$

1,623

$

1,668

$

(45)

(3%)

$

5,704

$

5,641

$

63

1%

United States

1,348

1,578

(230)

(15%)

3,564

3,602

(38)

(1%)

Poland

775

(81)

856

1057%

2,115

(329)

2,444

743%

Corporate and Other

(3,264)

(1,525)

(1,739)

(114%)

(10,398)

(6,027)

(4,371)

(73%)

Consolidated


$

482

$

1,640

$

(1,158)

(71%)

$

985

$

2,887

$

(1,902)

(66%)

Items deducted from or added to earnings from operations to arrive at net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax expense and non-controlling interests.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA** increased by $0.7 million, or 12%, and by $2.9 million, or 17%, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDA** by reportable segment for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018:

Adjusted EBITDA**


For the three months
ended September 30,





For the nine months
ended September 30,




Amounts in
thousands

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

2019

2018

$ Change

%
Change

Canada

$

4,854

$

4,830

$

24

1%

$

15,828

$

14,534

$

1,294

9%

United States

2,301

2,666

(365)

(14%)

6,383

6,477

(94)

(2%)

Poland

2,473

902

1,571

174%

6,911

3,158

3,753

119%

Corporate and Other

(2,535)

(2,048)

(487)

(24%)

(8,616)

(6,593)

(2,023)

(31%)

Consolidated


$

7,093

$

6,350

$

743

12%

$

20,506

$

17,576

$

2,930

17%




*

Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

**

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

***

The Company defines book value per share as total Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity divided by outstanding common shares.

****

Pro forma net operating revenue and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA are Non-GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below. The unaudited pro forma financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not indicate the financial results of the combined company had the Acquisition occurred at the beginning of the period presented, nor the impact of possible business model changes. The unaudited pro forma financial information, while helpful in illustrating the financial characteristics of the combined company under one set of assumptions, does not reflect the realization of potential cost savings, revenue synergies, changes in market conditions and asset dispositions, among other factors, and, accordingly, does not attempt to predict or suggest future results. The Company expects to incur costs associated with the Acquisition and the integration of the businesses and operations of the Company and those of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Lady Luck Caruthersville and Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort. However, the unaudited pro forma financial information does not include these estimated merger and integration costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $44.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $71.1 million in outstanding debt on its balance sheet compared to $45.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $59.5 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2018. The outstanding debt as of September 30, 2019 included $52.4 million related to the Company's credit agreement with the Bank of Montreal, $2.4 million of bank debt related to Casinos Poland, $2.0 million of bank debt related to Century Casino Bath, and $14.7 million related to a long-term land lease for Century Downs Racetrack and Casino ("CDR"), net of $0.4 million in deferred financing costs. Capital leases are no longer included in outstanding debt, due to the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842), as of January 1, 2019.

Conference Call Information
Today the Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on its website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post a presentation of the third quarter results on its website at https://www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

The Company will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call today, Monday, November 4th, at 8:00 am MST; 4:00 pm CET, respectively. U.S. domestic participants should dial 1-844-244-9160. For all international participants, please use 330-931-4670 to dial-in. Participants may listen to the call live at https://centurycasinos.adobeconnect.com/earningsrelease or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until November 30, 2019 at https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings



For the three months

For the nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

Amounts in thousands, except for per share information

2019

2018

2019

2018

Operating revenue:











Net operating revenue

$

52,935

$

43,564

$

150,990

$

123,834

Operating costs and expenses:











Total operating costs and expenses

49,455

40,332

141,465

116,351

Earnings (loss) from equity investment



2

(1)

1

Earnings from operations

3,480

3,234

9,524

7,484

Non-operating income (expense), net

(1,300)

(648)

(3,177)

(2,485)

Earnings before income taxes



2,180

2,586

6,347

4,999

Income tax provision

(1,133)

(791)

(3,219)

(1,784)

Net earnings

1,047

1,795

3,128

3,215

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(565)

(155)

(2,143)

(328)

Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

482

$

1,640

$

985

$

2,887













Earnings per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:

  Basic


$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.03

$

0.10

  Diluted


$

0.02

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.10













Weighted average common shares











  Basic



29,453

29,425

29,444

29,388

  Diluted



30,179

29,987

30,134

29,986



CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









September 30,


December 31,

Amounts in thousands

2019

2018

Assets





Current assets

$

57,439

$

54,974

Property and equipment, net

198,909

187,017

Other assets

83,502

36,834

Total assets

$

339,850

$

278,825







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities

$

51,678

$

50,020

Non-current liabilities

101,532

45,422

Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' equity

179,370

176,321

Non-controlling interests

7,270

7,062

Total liabilities and equity

$

339,850

$

278,825



CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Constant Currency* Results (unaudited)



For the three months




For the nine months



ended September 30,


ended September 30,

Amounts in thousands

2019

2018

%
Change

2019

2018

%
Change

Net operating revenue as reported (GAAP)

$

52,935

$

43,564

22%

$

150,990

$

123,834

22%

Foreign currency impact vs. 2018

1,278






6,639




Net operating revenue constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

54,213

$

43,564

24%

$

157,629

$

123,834

27%

















Earnings from operations (GAAP)

$

3,480

$

3,234

8%

$

9,524

$

7,484

27%

Foreign currency impact vs. 2018

69






599




Earnings from operations constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

3,549

$

3,234

10%

$

10,123

$

7,484

35%

















Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders as reported (GAAP)

$

482

$

1,640

(71%)

$

985

$

2,887

(66%)

Foreign currency impact vs. 2018

16






206




Net earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders constant currency (non-GAAP)*

$

498

$

1,640

(70%)

$

1,191

$

2,887

(59%)

Gains and losses on foreign currency transactions are added back to net earnings in the Company's Adjusted EBITDA** calculations. As such, there is no foreign currency impact to Adjusted EBITDA** when calculating Constant Currency* results.

Adjusted EBITDA Margins *** (unaudited)


For the three months

For the nine months

ended September 30,

ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Canada

22%

31%

26%

32%

United States

25%

28%

24%

25%

Poland

12%

5%

11%

6%

Corporate and Other

(193%)

(115%)

(198%)

(169%)

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin

13%

15%

14%

14%

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable
Segment.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United
States

Poland

Corporate
and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

1,623

$

1,348

$

775

$

(3,264)

$

482

Interest expense (income), net

1,346



51

19

1,416

Income taxes (benefit)

367

465

518

(217)

1,133

Depreciation and amortization

1,327

488

797

217

2,829

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

179



386



565

Non-cash stock-based compensation







358

358

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other

12



(139)

11

(116)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets





85

44

129

Acquisition costs







297

297

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,854

$

2,301

$

2,473

$

(2,535)

$

7,093







For the three months ended September 30, 2018

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United
States

Poland

Corporate
and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

1,668

$

1,578

$

(81)

$

(1,525)

$

1,640

Interest expense (income), net

854



42

(66)

830

Income taxes (benefit)

880

543

204

(836)

791

Depreciation and amortization

762

545

717

299

2,323

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

218



(40)

(23)

155

Non-cash stock-based compensation







266

266

Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

(1)



(109)

(72)

(182)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

3



169



172

Pre-opening expenses

446







446

Other one-time income (1)







(91)

(91)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,830

$

2,666

$

902

$

(2,048)

$

6,350



CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA** to Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable
Segment.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United
States

Poland

Corporate
and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

5,704

$

3,564

$

2,115

$

(10,398)

$

985

Interest expense (income), net

3,856



142

65

4,063

Income taxes (benefit)

1,913

1,229

1,395

(1,318)

3,219

Depreciation and amortization

3,184

1,573

2,284

657

7,698

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,099



1,056

(12)

2,143

Non-cash stock-based compensation







979

979

(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other

(465)



(419)

5

(879)

(Gain) loss on disposition of fixed assets

(1)

17

338

342

696

Acquisition costs







1,064

1,064

Pre-opening expenses

538







538

Adjusted EBITDA

$

15,828

$

6,383

$

6,911

$

(8,616)

$

20,506






For the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Amounts in thousands

Canada

United
States

Poland

Corporate
and Other

Total

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$

5,641

$

3,602

$

(329)

$

(6,027)

$

2,887

Interest expense (income), net

2,812

1

153

(50)

2,916

Income taxes (benefit)

2,101

1,242

316

(1,875)

1,784

Depreciation and amortization

2,433

1,631

2,040

541

6,645

Net earnings (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

546



(164)

(54)

328

Non-cash stock-based compensation







613

613

Gain on foreign currency transactions and cost recovery income

(140)



(290)

(1)

(431)

Loss on disposition of fixed assets

6

1

1,027

1

1,035

Pre-opening expenses

1,135



405

350

1,890

Other one-time income (1)







(91)

(91)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,534

$

6,477

$

3,158

$

(6,593)

$

17,576

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of LTM results for the Company and acquired properties.


Net Operating Revenue

Amounts in millions

Century

Acquired
Properties (1)

Pro Forma
Combined (2)

For the three months ended:








December 31, 2018

$

45.1





March 31, 2019

45.6





June 30, 2019

