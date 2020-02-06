Century Casinos, Inc. Partners with Circa Sports for Internet Sports Betting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) ("Century Casinos" or the "Company"), announced today that it has partnered with Circa Sports Colorado LLC ("Circa Sports") as one of its Internet Sports Betting Operators in Colorado. The Company, through a subsidiary, and Circa Sports have submitted applications with the State of Colorado to obtain the necessary licenses prior to May 1, 2020. The Circa | Sports™ mobile sports betting app will operate in association with one of the Colorado Master Licenses for sports wagering held by the Company's subsidiaries.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of sports betting in Colorado with our partners at Century Casinos," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. "Colorado has proven to be an ideal place to mark the official expansion of Circa Sports outside of Nevada with its pro-growth regulatory environment. Furthermore, the Colorado Division of Gaming has done an excellent job to ensure a seamless application and launch process," Stevens concluded.

The Sportsbook Cooperation Agreement with Circa Sports is a 15-year agreement that includes a market access fee, a share of net gaming revenue and a minimum revenue guarantee payable to the Company each year. The app is expected to launch on or about May 1, 2020.

In November 2019, Colorado voters approved Proposition DD ratifying state legislation approving sports wagering throughout the states. Rules are expected to be approved by the Colorado Division of Gaming in February 2020 and sports betting is expected to begin on May 1, 2020.

The Company has two more Master Licenses available for sports betting partnerships in Colorado.

About Circa Sports Colorado LLC:

Helmed by casino owner and Downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in Las Vegas and will be a leader in the city for sports futures. Following the company's launch at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and the D Las Vegas, Circa Sports may also introduce a satellite program at Century Casinos' Colorado locations on May 1, 2020 and will introduce the multi-level, stadium style sports book at Circa Resort & Casino in December 2020.

About Century Casinos, Inc.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company that operates worldwide. The Company owns and operates Century Casino & Hotels in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado, and in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri; in Calgary and St. Albert, Alberta, Canada and in Bath, England; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in New Cumberland, West Virginia, the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino ("CMR") in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and Century Bets! Inc. ("CBS"). CBS and CMR operate the pari-mutuel off-track horse betting networks in southern and northern Alberta, respectively. Through its Austrian subsidiary, Century Resorts Management GmbH ("CRM"), the Company holds a 66.6% ownership interest in Casinos Poland Ltd., the operator of eight casinos throughout Poland; and, a 75% ownership interest in Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Company operates five ship-based casinos. The Company, through CRM, also owns a 7.5% interest in, and provides consulting services to, Mendoza Central Entretenimientos S.A., a company that provides gaming-related services to Casino de Mendoza in Mendoza, Argentina. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "target," "goal," or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," or similar variations. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements including: risks related to the sports betting business; the timing for commencement of the sports betting business; the possibility that the anticipated operating results and other benefits of the sports betting business are not realized when expected or at all; local risks including proximate competition, potential competition and legislative and regulatory risks; and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings the Company may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

