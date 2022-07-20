Century Communities Announces 124 Homesites for Sale in Fairfield, CA

Homebuyers will enjoy an inspired selection of modern two-story homes, featuring designer-selected finishes, versatile open-concept layouts, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Three model homes are also available for tour.

Learn more and view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MonteVerdeCA.

More About Monte Verde:

4 single-family floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garage

Up to 2,471 square feet

Located within the Travis Unified School District

Close to parks

Central location between San Francisco and Sacramento

Sales Center:

199 Dobe Lane

Fairfield, CA 94553

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 925.234.9015.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

