Century Communities Announces Five New Charlotte Metro Communities Single-family homes and townhomes from the mid $200s
Nov 23, 2020, 15:13 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is announcing five new communities in the Charlotte Metro area, spanning from Union County to Mecklenburg County, and featuring a mix of single-family homes and townhomes. Pricing ranges from the mid $200s to the mid $300s, with available floor plans boasting 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,534 square feet, and on-trend included features.
Explore new communities and join VIP lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CharlotteMetro
"We're thrilled to bring these additional communities to the sought-after Charlotte Metro area," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "With a versatile selection of townhomes and single-family homes in prime locations, these new communities represent a great opportunity for homebuyers to find a new home that meets their needs."
Sagecroft Townhomes: Indian Trail, NC
Join our VIP list!
- Townhomes
- From the mid $200s
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 1,849 square feet
Retreat at Rocky River: Charlotte, NC
Join our VIP list!
- Single-family homes
- From the mid $200s
- 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 2,570 square feet
Weddington Pointe: Union County, NC
Now pre-selling! Model coming soon
- Single-family homes
- From the high $200s
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 2,812 square feet
Creek Bend: Matthews, NC
Now selling! Model open for tour
- Single-family homes
- From the mid $300s
- 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 3,534 square feet
Harmony at Matthews: Matthews, NC
Now pre-selling! Model opening late December
- Townhomes
- From the high $200s
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Up to approximately 2,234 square feet
For more information, call 704.909.7088.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.