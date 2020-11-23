Century Communities Announces Five New Charlotte Metro Communities Single-family homes and townhomes from the mid $200s

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is announcing five new communities in the Charlotte Metro area, spanning from Union County to Mecklenburg County, and featuring a mix of single-family homes and townhomes. Pricing ranges from the mid $200s to the mid $300s, with available floor plans boasting 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 3,534 square feet, and on-trend included features.

Explore new communities and join VIP lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CharlotteMetro