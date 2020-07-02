Century Communities Announces Fourth of July Sales Event
Available on new homes by Century Communities and Century Complete
July 2, 2020
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it's running a Fourth of July Sales Event, available at communities nationwide through the builder's two brands: Century Communities and Century Complete. In celebration of Independence Day, the event is designed to help individuals achieve the American Dream of homeownership through limited-time savings at local communities, ranging from closing cost assistance to flexible cash credits and more. In select locations, homebuyers can also tailor the homebuying process to their preferred timeframe—enjoying the option of either a quick move-in home or a to-be-built home that can be personalized from the ground up. Century Communities and Century Complete are proud that this event will further the company's mission of building a home for every dream.
FOURTH OF JULY SALES EVENT OVERVIEW
- Runs nationwide from July 1 through July 10
- Valid on new homes by Century Communities and Century Complete
- Exciting, limited-time local offers
- Visit a community Sales Center to learn more!
Explore communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com or www.CenturyCompleteHomes.com.
"We're very excited to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with homebuyers by offering incredible savings on exceptional new homes," said Liesel Cooper, President of the Western and Mountain Regions. "Now more than ever, we believe that homeownership can provide buyers across the country with stability, peace of mind, and a higher quality of life."
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
