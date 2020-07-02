Century Communities announces Fourth of July Sales Event

Runs nationwide from July 1 through July 10

Valid on new homes by Century Communities and Century Complete

Exciting, limited-time local offers

Visit a community Sales Center to learn more!

Explore communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com or www.CenturyCompleteHomes.com.

"We're very excited to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with homebuyers by offering incredible savings on exceptional new homes," said Liesel Cooper, President of the Western and Mountain Regions. "Now more than ever, we believe that homeownership can provide buyers across the country with stability, peace of mind, and a higher quality of life."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

