Century Communities Announces Model Grand Opening at Deerbrooke in Leander, Texas

"We're excited to show homebuyers and agents everything that Deerbrooke has to offer, including two exceptional home collections with a versatile range of home designs," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "Add in Deerbrooke's incredible amenities and a prime location within the Austin Metro area, and this community truly has something for everyone. Schedule a tour of our Knox model, speak with a Sales Agent and find your best fit!"

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS

72 homesites across two home collections

Single-family homes from the mid $300s

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, up to 2,109 square feet

Community amenities include a resort-style infinity-edge pool and splash pad, an open-air pavilion, multiple parks, green spaces and more

Schools within walking distance, plus nearby shopping and dining

Short drive to regional hubs like downtown Austin , Lake Travis and Georgetown

Community Sales Center:

2633 Stone Branch Drive

Leander, TX 78641

737.825.2901



About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

