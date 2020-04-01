Century Communities Announces Online Homebuying Resources

"We're dedicated to meeting homebuyers wherever they're at, making the homebuying process as convenient and comfortable as possible," said Liesel Cooper, President of the West and Mountain Regions. "Our online resources make it simple for shoppers to tailor a homebuying experience that fits their circumstances and preferences."

How Century Communities makes it easy to buy online:

Homebuyers can explore floor plans and quick move-in homes at CenturyCommunities.com and CenturyCompletehomes.com. Homebuyers can set up virtual appointments with Onsite Agents through call or chat. Homebuyers can schedule video walkthroughs of favorite homes and communities. Homebuyers can sign contracts electronically. Homebuyers can transfer earnest money deposits electronically.

In addition, Century Communities' mortgage, title and insurance companies are also fully equipped to meet people's needs and answer questions as more shoppers take advantage of virtual homebuying—even offering the option to prequalify for a home loan online.

Century Complete: National Leader in Online Homebuying

For Century Communities, offering more online homebuying resources comes as a natural step through its operation of Century Complete. The national leader in online home sales and part of the Century family of builders since 2017, Century Complete's innovative "Buy Now" process has modernized the industry, helping thousands of homebuyers shop for and purchase their dream home completely online. Learn more about the Century Complete experience at CenturyCompleteHomes.com.

"For years, Century Complete has blazed the trail for online homebuying," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "When you apply those tools and know-how to the Century Communities model, it's very exciting because it empowers a whole new set of buyers to achieve their dream home comfortably and safely online."

For more information about Century Communities' homebuying resources, contact a local Sales Center.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

