Century Communities Announces Skip 3 Payments Offer for New Homebuyers
Offer applies to both company brands: Century Communities and Century Complete
May 04, 2020, 13:11 ET
DENVER, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide extra assistance during the COVID-19 crisis, Century Communities, Inc.—a top 10 national homebuilder—announced that it will pay all monthly interest, tax and homeowner's insurance for new homebuyers until November. The offer applies to both of the company's homebuilding brands, Century Communities and Century Complete, in select communities and on select homesites for buyers who:
- Contract by May 31 and close by June 26
- Have a FICO score of 640 or higher
- Finance with a non-high-balance FHA loan through affiliate lender Inspire Home Loans
See full offer details at CenturyCommunities.com/NoPayments or CenturyCompleteHomes.com/Promotion.
"While homeownership remains in reach for so many, we understand that life looks a little different at the moment," said Greg Huff, President of Century Complete. "That's why we want to offer homebuyers additional peace of mind, allowing them to get settled into their new homes, save some cash, and enjoy a few months before having to think about payments."
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
About Inspire Home Loans
Inspire Home Loans, Inc. NMLS#1564276. Additional license information available at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.
