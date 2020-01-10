Century Communities announces special New Year's home savings

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a leading homebuilder, has announced a New Year's savings event, Resolution 2020. Running through the end of January, the campaign is designed to help aspiring homeowners check off their New Year's resolution for a new home in 2020.

"We take pride in making homeownership attainable for homebuyers in every walk of life, offering everything from single-family homes, townhomes and condos in sought-after locations," said Liesel Cooper, Regional Division President of Century Communities.

Beyond promoting the broader goal of homeownership, Resolution 2020 also illustrates how buying a home can help individuals achieve other life goals—such as a larger kitchen for sharing home-cooked meals, a backyard with space to play, a garage workshop for DIY projects, or a private home office. Whether first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers in need of more space, longtime homeowners looking for a tasteful downsize, or those simply in need of a change of scenery, a new home can help people achieve the lifestyle they're looking for.

Wade Jurney Homes, a Century Communities company, is also featuring its own Resolution 2020 savings. Wade Jurney Homes offers affordable new homes with an innovative homebuying experience, allowing homebuyers to begin the purchasing process in just a few clicks.

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company operates in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

