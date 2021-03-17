Century Communities Expands Utah Offerings With Two New Communities

About Ashton Springs

905 South 950 West, Springville, UT 84663

New homes from the $400s

27 single-family homesites

7 two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2- to 3-bay garages, up to 2,450 square feet

Within walking distance of a new middle school within the Nebo School District, the Clyde Recreation Center, shopping, dining and more

Explore Ashton Springs at www.CenturyCommunities.com/AshtonSpringsUT.

About Edgewater Park

2708 West 3230 South, Syracuse, UT 84075

New homes from the $400s

49 single-family homesites

5 single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,903 square feet

Desirable community amenities, such as open space, pickleball courts and a gazebo

Quick access to shopping, dining, Hill Air Force Base and outdoor recreation—including local parks and Antelope Island State Park

Within walking distance of Jensen Nature Park, featuring a walking path and a pond for paddle boarding, kayaking, rowboats and more

Check out Edgewater Park at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EdgewaterParkUT

"We're proud that Ashton Springs and Edgewater Park offer even more exceptional communities and desirable locations for Wasatch Front homebuyers to choose from," said David Vitek, Utah Division President. "And with a versatile selection of single- and two-story floor plans, there's a home for every lifestyle and wish list."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.centurycommunities.com

