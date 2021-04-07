Century Communities Hosting Grand Opening Event in Union County, North Carolina
Introducing Weddington Pointe, new single-family homes near downtown Monroe
Apr 07, 2021, 12:11 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced it will host a Grand Opening event this weekend for Weddington Pointe, the company's newest community in fast-growing Union County. Boasting close proximity to downtown Monroe and less than an hour's drive from Uptown Charlotte, Weddington Pointe offers homebuyers an exceptional selection of ranch and two-story homes—several already available to reserve online—with access to desirable planned community amenities such as a pool and clubhouse.
WEDDINGTON POINTE GRAND OPENING EVENT
April 10 to 11, 2021 | By appointment only (in keeping with CDC guidelines)
Event will feature a tour of the community's fully furnished model home.
Call 704.216.1665 to reserve your spot.
Explore Weddington Pointe today at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WeddingtonPointe.
"Weddington Pointe offers something for everyone, with a sought-after location, beautiful new homes by one of the nation's top builders, and great community amenities," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division President. "Homes are already selling fast, so we encourage interested buyers to act now and find their best fit."
More About Weddington Pointe:
- 225 single-family homesites
- Ranch and two-story homes from the high $200s
- 3 to 5 bed, 2.5 to 3 baths, 2-bay garages, up to 2,850 square feet
- Quick access to downtown Monroe, Uptown Charlotte, neighborhood schools and more
- Quick move-in homes available to reserve online
Sales Center:
2002 Yearden Lane
Monroe, NC 28110
704.216.1665
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
