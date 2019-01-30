Century Communities hosts grand opening celebration for Seeley Lane in Richmond Beach

Seeley Lane is an enclave of nine new luxury homes in Richmond Beach starting in the $900s. Homebuyers can choose from two– and three-story homes that range in size from 2,566 to 3,179 square feet, with options that include 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths, and 2-car garages. These innovative and classic home designs include sweeping great rooms with large, bright windows, sliders which flood the open space with natural light, contemporary gourmet kitchens, inviting fireplaces and outdoor living spaces for entertaining.

John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president, said, "This is a desirable neighborhood in a fantastic Richmond Beach location. Seeley Lane is ideal for Seattle commuters, and anyone who enjoys the natural beauty of Puget Sound."

Situated in coastal Richmond Beach in Shoreline, Seeley Lane is nine miles north of Seattle and close to many urban amenities. Two elementary schools, a middle school and high school are within a quarter-mile to less than one-and-half miles away. The city of Shoreline enjoys a unique history and character dating back to its original settlements in the late 1800s. Over the years, the Shoreline community has become renowned for strong neighborhoods, excellent schools and abundant parks.

At the grand opening celebration, homebuyers and brokers can visit with community sales associates, learn more about the new home plans, and tour the privacy this distinguished community has to offer. For more information and directions to Seeley Lane, please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/shoreline/seeley

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a leading national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

