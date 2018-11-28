Century Communities hosts grand opening festivities this weekend for Oak Creek at Sedona Ranch

The public is also invited to enjoy tours of three completed model homes, light refreshments and gift card giveaways. This new community features flexible and open single and two-story. Grand opening pricing begins in the high $200s with floor plans ranging in size from 1,333 to 2,288 square feet. Homeowners can choose from 2-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths with two-car garages. All homes feature spacious owner's suites, a choice of quartz or granite kitchen countertops, full-overlay cabinets with soft-close drawers, stainless steel appliances, and paver walkways and driveways. Oak Creek is a gated community with 146 homesites.

"North Las Vegas is a thriving community with access to employment centers, outdoor recreation, magnet schools, parks and the city's growing commercial district. This is a great location for homebuyers seeking quality homes and our high level of craftsmanship at affordable prices," said Robb Beville, Century Communities' Nevada division president.

Homebuyers interested in learning more about the model grand opening savings at Oak Creek at Sedona Ranch in North Las Vegas can visit Century Communities' website at centurycommunities.com.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top-10 U.S. homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

