Century Communities hosts grand opening for Donelson Downs in Nashville June 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of Donelson Downs in Nashville. The grand opening festivities will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 and include a VIP tour of the new model home, live music by Kennedy Fitzsimmons, refreshments provided by the Hoss' Loaded Burgers and MaggieMoo's ice cream truck, a face painter, balloon animal artist and a television giveaway. Donelson Downs is located at 2936 Jenry Drive in Nashville.

Donelson Downs is Century Communities newest Nashville community and features classic two-story single-family homes starting in the mid-$300s. These carefully crafted homes range in size from 2,287 to 3,555 square feet. Home owners can select from five spacious floor plans with owner's suites on the first floor with one of the plans an alley-entry home. Home owners also can choose from 3-6 bedrooms, 2.5-5.5 baths and 2-car garages. Other amenities include optional covered decks, game rooms, guest suites, spa bathroom and more depending on the plan chosen. As a bonus, Donelson Downs backs to the Stones River Bend Park and Greenway for stunning nature scenes and views.

"We are excited to invite the community to our grand opening of Donelson Downs, in Donelson, which has become one of Middle Tennessee's most desirable communities. Home owners will enjoy an outstanding quality of life in this thriving and friendly community. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand opening opportunities," said John Hennebery, Greater Nashville Area Division president.

Donelson Downs is situated within the neighborhood of Donelson, which according to a local Facebook group calls itself "Unapologetically Nashville's Hippest Community." Donelson is bound by the Cumberland River, Stewarts Ferry Pike, Stones River and Interstate 40. Developed after WWII, Donelson grew from a rural area to a thriving suburb of Nashville where family-friendly residents take great pride in community development, enrichment, safety and education, and the Red Cross Community Partners Program.

Home owners at Donelson Downs will enjoy access to commuter rail service by the Music City Star, recreation on the Stones River, Percy Priest Lake and city greenways, and the region's largest farmer's market, which last year attracted more than 60,000 visitors.

Nearby Nashville was recently named the "Friendliest City in the U.S." and is famous as the "The Country Music Capital of the World." Living in Donelson Downs also offers residents easy access to renowned music festivals, restaurants, shopping, healthcare, banking, its international airport and numerous colleges and universities.

For more information about Donelson Down's grand opening June 1 visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/tennessee/nashville/nashville/donelson-downs

