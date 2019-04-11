Century Communities, Inc. announces grand opening of the second phase of The Preserve at Tumwater Place in historic Tumwater on April 13

New buyers can join the first phase of 188 residents who call The Preserve home. When completed, The Preserve at Tumwater Place will have a total of 549 homes surrounded by open spaces, parks, trails with easy access to I-5, the State Capitol and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which is home to the U.S. Army I Corps and the U.S. Air Force 62nd Airlift Wing. The Preserve at Tumwater Place is located just south of the Olympia Regional Airport on Old Highway 99 SE and 88th Avenue SE.

John Merlino, Washington division president at Century Communities, said, "We are excited to be back in Tumwater with our next phase of single-family homes. This is a thoughtfully designed community and a great place to live, work and enjoy neighborhood parks and quality schools. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand opening sales opportunities."

New homes at The Preserve at Tumwater Place offer three, two-story floorplans ranging in size from 1,942 to 2,521 square feet. The single-family collection of homes features 3-5 bedrooms, gourmet kitchens, open great rooms, and timeless craftsman exteriors.

Historic Tumwater is the oldest American settlement on Puget Sound. The town is nestled along the Deschutes River as it cascades through three sets of waterfalls to meet Puget Sound. Homeowners at The Preserve at Tumwater Place are close to Olympia, Tacoma and Seattle with easy access to shopping, restaurants, outdoor recreation and major employment centers. Tumwater is served by the Tumwater School District, which includes two high schools, two middle schools and six elementary schools.

Pete Kmet, Mayor of Tumwater, adds "We are excited to have Phase 2 residents become part of our community and have appreciated your company's cooperation in creating a neighborhood park in this development."

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's interest list to get timely information on pre-sale opportunities. For more information, please call 425-775-8661 and check back often on Century Communities' website for updates: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

