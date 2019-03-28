Century Communities, Inc. announces model grand opening celebration March 30th for new age-qualified community in Snellville

ATLANTA, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that a new model grand opening at its Saddlebrook community in Snellville will be held from noon to 2 p.m., March 30. Festivities at 2437 Knob Creek Drive will include food, prizes and VIP tours of the fully decorated Crestwood model.

Saddlebrook is an age-qualified gated community, reserved for homeowners over 55. The community's elegant and flexible home designs feature granite kitchen countertops and island, keyless front entry, tile flooring in bathrooms, zero-entry showers, and more amenities to enhance homeowner's active lifestyles.

The community offers 57 homes for sale and homeowners can choose from three innovative floorplans with an optional upper level for either storage space or loft, or additional bedroom. Homes range in size from 1,704 to 3,098 square feet offering choices from 3-6 bedrooms, 2.5-4 baths and 2-3 car garages.

Keith Hurand, Century Communities' Atlanta Division President, said, "We are proud to build Saddlebrook in friendly Snellville. This is a great new community near thriving Atlanta. The community's modern amenities and thoughtful floorplans are perfect for homeowners who want an independent, active lifestyle in a friendly, safe setting."

Saddlebrook also offers homeowners the additional benefits of a clubhouse and pool, outdoor firepit, event lawn, pickle ball court, pond, walking trail and dog park. The community is close to dining, shopping and entertainment, golf courses, Grayson and Alexander Parks and the Eastside Medical Center.

Snellville, which traces its roots to 19th century London, is located 18 miles east of Atlanta. The city intersects with U.S. Highway 78 and Georgia Highway 124. Residents enjoy the hometown feel with year-round activities, festivals, farmer's markets and other community events. Additionally, homeowners at Saddlebrook have easy access to all of Atlanta's cultural, business and entertainment amenities.

At the model grand opening celebration, homebuyers and brokers can visit with new home sales associates at the Sales Center and learn more about this friendly and active age-restricted community. For more information please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/georgia.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

