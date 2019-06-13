Century Communities, Inc. announces new model grand opening at Canyon Springs in Springville June 15

SALT LAKE CITY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of its new Palisade model single-family home starting in the low $300's at its new community, Canyon Springs, in Springville. The model grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes a VIP tour of the model and community. Canyon Springs is located at 905 S. 950 West, Springville, UT 84663.

Canyon Springs offers a variety of two-story and rambler floor plans ranging from 1,610 to 2,320 square feet. These classic and modern designs feature harmonious stone and stucco exteriors with covered entryways set off by stately pillars. Interiors include spacious walk-in closets off the owner's bath, and kitchens are finely appointed with Whirlpool® appliance packages (top range oven, microwave, large capacity dishwasher) and designer laminate countertops. Homeowners can find their ideal home for every style and budget and choose from 2-4 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 2-3 bay garages. This popular community already has homes under contract and one model available for quick move-in delivery.

Century Communities' Utah Division President David Vitek said, "We look forward to hosting interested homebuyers at our model grand opening at Canyon Springs. This is a great new community ideal for first-time buyers, families and homeowners wanting to move up to more livable space. We have spec homes under construction and lots for sale at a great value for any desired style and budget."

Canyon Springs residents are close to I-15 and Highway 89 and have easy access to enjoy outdoor recreational opportunities at its nearby 28 parks as well as the Nebo Loop National Scenic Byway; Squaw Peak Road for mountain, canyon and trail running; Spanish Fork River; Buckley Mountain; Utah Lake; and the Wasatch Mountain Range. Residents are served by the Nebo School District.

Springville is an ideal community for commuters who work in the Springville-Provo-Orem and Salt Lake City areas. Nicknamed the "Art City," Springville is a strong proponent of its rich heritage and arts including the Springville Museum of Art, which is Utah's oldest museum for the visual arts. Main Street features a collection of bronze statues and hosts an annual arts festival, "Art City Days," as well as the "Springville World Folkfest," and "Indian Festival of Utah."

Interested homebuyers can talk to a New Home Specialist and sign up now for the community's "interest list" to get timely information on pre-sales opportunities. For more information on the June 15 model grand opening, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/utah/salt-lake-city-metro/springville/canyon-springs

