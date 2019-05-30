Century Communities, Inc. announces the new Northpark Woods community near Kingwood is now Pre-Selling

HOUSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that it is opening a new community located in Porter, Texas just north of Kingwood. The community is close in proximity to Lake Houston and only 30 minutes from downtown Houston. Northpark Woods will appeal to first-time homebuyers and established families who seek a vibrant new community in a relaxed setting. Northpark Woods will offer residents community amenities that are planned to include walking trails, a covered pavilion, a splash pad and playground.

Northpark Woods is Century Communities' newest development in the Houston area. There are 12 spacious and innovative floorplans ranging in size from 1,205 to 2,760 square feet that will offer unexpected affordability with homes starting from the $160s. This new community will include a total of 370 single-family home sites.

"We are very excited about our newest community in Porter, a thriving small town just outside the hustle and bustle of Houston. Northpark Woods, with great schools and convenient access to shopping, dining and major employment centers, will be the kind of community that both young and established families will want to call home," said Chris Chew, Houston division president at Century Communities.

The New Caney Independent School District serves Porter. Families at Northpark Woods will be close to Brookwood Forest Elementary, Woodridge Forest Middle School and Porter High School. Residents at Northpark Woods will have convenient access to US 69 (State Highway 59), the Grand Parkway, and Sam Houston Parkway providing an easy commute to Houston, the super-regional Deerbrook Mall in nearby Humble, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Also, nearby are swimming, fishing, boating and skiing opportunities at Lake Houston and the San Jacinto River as well as several golf courses and signature shopping.

Interested homebuyers can learn more about the special pre-sale offers by calling a new home sales associate at 713-222-7000 or checking back frequently on Century Communities' website at https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/houston-metro/porter/northpark-woods

About Century Communities:



Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a leading national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

