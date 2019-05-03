Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Bayside Shore in Saratoga Springs on May 4

SALT LAKE CITY, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc, a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of its single-family Bayside Shore community in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, May 4, the public is invited to a VIP tour of the new model home and the lakeside community. Refreshments will be provided by the Silver Moon Taqueria food truck. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2998 South Yellow Bill Drive in Saratoga Springs.

Bayside Shore is Century Communities shore-side community on Utah Lake which offers stunning views of the shoreline in front of the Wasatch Mountain Range. Homes at Bayside Shore start in the low $300's and range in size from 1,610 to 5,077 square feet. The community offers homeowners 13 floor plans in rambler and two-story options. Homeowners also can choose from 2-8 bedrooms, 2.5-5 baths and 2- to 4-bay garages. Other features in these carefully crafted homes are nine-foot ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, large master suites, front-yard landscaping and more.

"We are excited to re-introduce Bayside Shore, our stunning community in Saratoga Springs. This is an amazing location which offers a variety of outdoor adventures in this thriving and friendly community. Homeowners who live at Bayside Shore will enjoy an outstanding quality of life. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand re-opening opportunities," said Ty Brooks, Century Communities' director of sales in Utah.

Bayside Shore offers easy access to golf courses, trails for hiking, horseback riding and winter sports, while residents can take advantage of freshwater fishing, boating and camping. The community is served by the Alpine School District, including Westlake High School.

Saratoga Springs is part of the Provo-Orem metropolitan area and sits on the northwestern shores of popular Utah Lake. The city is named after New York's original resort by owner John Beck, who opened the Utah resort in 1884. Today, it is considered an exciting and young pro-development community. Close by is the city of Lehi, the hub of Utah's tech community in Silicon Slopes and Salt Lake City. The lake lies in Utah Valley and its Jordan River is a tributary of the Great Salt Lake. Mountain lovers will enjoy living on the lake surrounded on three sides by the Wasatch Range to the east, Traverse Mountains to the north and Lake Mountains to the west.

For more information about Bayside Shore's grand opening on May 5 visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/utah/salt-lake-city-metro/saratoga-springs/bayside-shore

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

