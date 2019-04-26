Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for sleek and modern homes at Sylvan Ridge in Lynnwood

SEATTLE, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today that Sylvan Ridge invites the public to a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 27. The festivities include VIP tours of the new community's model homes and refreshments at 16429 36th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

This new community is located on a tree-lined loop and includes two- and three-story single-family homes starting in the mid $500s. Sylvan Ridge features 24 modern homes with crisp and efficient designs, bright and open spaces and plenty of storage. Plus, the unique three-story plans offer walkout basements.

"We are excited to open Sylvan Ridge, a charismatic and popular community in the North Puget Sound. Located within Lynnwood, this charming and historic area has evolved from forest land into a thriving modern community—a great place to call home," said John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president.

At Sylvan Ridge, homeowners can choose from 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and two-car garages in floor plans that range in size from 1,927 to 2,581 square feet. This unique collection of homes is nestled into a natural blended environment of evergreens and urban ambience.

Developed by Century Communities, Sylvan Ridge is close to Interstate 5 and 405, Seattle, Everett and Bellevue, the Alderwood Mall, Costco and Fred Meyer, and the 100-mile-long Puget Sound region which lies to the west. Sylvan Ridge is served by the award-winning Edmonds Schools District.

Lynnwood, Washington is situated north of Seattle about 16 miles. Minutes away is the Edmonds Ferry, which sails through Puget Sound with amazing views of the San Juan Islands and Mount Baker. Lynnwood is also a great home base for exploring the outdoors of the Pacific North, with convenient access to nearby beaches, forests, mountains and lakes. In addition, homeowners have lots of choices with international cuisine, wineries, breweries and distilleries and a host of cultural events.

For more information about the grand opening of Sylvan Ridge, visit the new sales office at 16429 36th Ave. W. in Lynnwood and visit the website for more information.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

