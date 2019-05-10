Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening of its Locan Pointe community in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of its newest Fresno community—Locan Pointe. On Saturday, May 11, the public is invited to festivities which include VIP tours of three new model homes, refreshments provided by a local taco truck, coffee and a live radio broadcast from the community. The grand opening runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 7364 E. Amherst Ave.

Locan Pointe is Century Communities' third new community to open in Fresno, following Meadowood and Tapestry II. Locan Pointe features contemporary one- and two-story homes starting in the high $200s. Homeowners can choose from six distinctive and flexible floorplans which include options for dens, lofts, additional bedrooms, granite countertops, spacious great rooms, owner's suite retreats, covered front porches and more.

"We are excited to introduce our newest community in Fresno, one of the most popular places to live in the Central Valley. Fresno offers an outstanding quality of life with rich culture, exceptional schools and thriving job market. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand opening opportunities at Locan Pointe," said Allen Bennett, Century Communities' Central California division president.

Locan Pointe will introduce its Symphony Collection of homes. These inviting and open floorplans range in size from 1,624 to 2,628 square feet, 2-5 bedrooms and 2-4 baths. The community includes a park, play equipment and trails, offers easy access to Highway 180 and is located within the nationally acclaimed Clovis Unified School District.

Ranked as one of the "Best Places to Live" by U.S. News, Fresno attracts all types of homebuyers. Fresno is named for the abundant ash trees (Spanish: fresno) lining the San Joaquin River and has grown from a small railroad stop in 1872 to a prosperous metropolitan area. The community has a thriving and diverse job market, affordable housing and a rich cultural heritage which includes an art festival, classic car shows, film festival, eclectic dining scene, minor league baseball team and the largest reenactment of the Civil War in the west coast of the United States.

Locan Pointe and Fresno are nestled in California's famous San Joaquin Valley noted for its large-scale agricultural production. Fresno also is close to popular attractions like the Shinzen Japanese Gardens, San Joaquin River, Millerton Lake, Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Park.

Developed by Century Communities, Locan Pointe is in southeast Fresno and east of the Fresno Yosemite International Airport. For more information about the grand opening on Saturday, May 11, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/central-california/fresno/locanpointe.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

