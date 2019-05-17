Century Communities, Inc. hosts two grand openings in Denver metro area May 18

DENVER, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of two of its newest communities in the Denver metro area—Belleview Place in Aurora and Colliers Hill in Erie. Both communities have festivities planned for Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and each event offers potential homeowners VIP tours of new model homes and lunch provided by a local food truck.

"We are very excited to host two amazing grand opening events on the same day. Belleview Place presents contemporary townhomes for maintenance-free living, while Colliers Hill features luxury living in a master-planned community. Both offer homeowners the advantage of living close to outdoor adventures and all the urban amenities, culture, and employment centers in the greater Denver area. Whether you are a first-time buyer, upgrading or downsizing, I encourage interested buyers to take advantage of grand opening opportunities at our new communities in Aurora and Erie," said Colorado Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tammy Zink.

Belleview Place in Aurora

These stunning townhomes, based on award-winning designs, feature maintenance-free living in two- and three-story contemporary floorplans starting in the high-$300s. Homebuyers can choose from three available floor plans—each is welcoming and open—and range in size from 1,541 to 1,918 square feet with 2-car garages. Options include choices of 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and dual master suites. Additional features include granite countertops, lofts, open entry ways and five-piece master baths. The community also has six move-in ready homes available for quick delivery.

Homeowners at Belleview Place are served by the Cherry Creek School District and will enjoy easy access to the Denver Tech Center, I-225, shopping, dining and outdoor adventures at Cherry Creek State Park and Reservoir which is a short walk away. This community is located at 14805 E. Belleview Drive in Aurora.

For more information about Belleview Place's grand opening on May 18 visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/aurora/belleview-place

Colliers Hill in Erie

Exciting new luxury floor plans are debuting at Colliers Hill, which is part of the Colliers Hill master planned community designed with vibrant neighborhoods starting in the mid $600s. Homeowners will enjoy exclusive access to The Overlook clubhouse, a gathering place with its demonstration kitchen, exercise studio, swimming pool and multi-purpose event lawn. Homes at this community range in size from 2,855 to 5,473 square feet offering 3-8 bedrooms and 2.5-6 baths. On the clubhouse deck, homeowners can relax with friends and neighbors while savoring the expansive Front Range view from Longs Peak to the north to Mount Evans and beyond to the south. Plus, homeowners can take advantage of Colorado's great outdoors and enjoy 15 miles of community trails, 400 acres of open space and neighborhood parks.

Colliers Hill is located three miles west of I-25 and is a short walk to Erie's historic downtown, a short commute to Boulder or downtown Denver, and 35 minutes to Denver International Airport. Residents are served by the St. Vrain Valley School District, including Erie High School. This community is located at 464 Orion Circle, which is near Erie Parkway and Colliers Boulevard (Country Rd. 3) in Erie.

For more information about the grand opening May 18 at Colliers Hill in Erie, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/colorado/denver-metro/erie/coliers-hill

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

