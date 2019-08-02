Century Communities, Inc. introduces three new communities in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today it is introducing three new communities in South Carolina, located within the Charlotte metropolitan area. Two of the communities—Ebenezer Village and Rhyne Estates—will open in Rock Hill this summer; and Carrington is now open in Indian Land. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of home building in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast, but this is Century Communities first development of new communities in South Carolina.

"We are excited about growing our communities in the Charlotte market and proud to introduce our first venture of exceptional new homes into South Carolina. These three new outstanding communities address the growing need for high quality homes in one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina," said Ken Rabel, Charlotte Division president for Century Communities.

Carrington, Indian Land, S.C. features ranch and two-story homes starting in the high-$200's

Carrington offers a range of thoughtful designs in ranch and two-story homes featuring open concept living, private owner's suites and chefs island kitchens starting in the high-$200's. Ten exciting new floor plans range in size from 1,758 to 3,518 square feet with choices of 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths and 2-3 car garages. A total of 80 homesites are available for sale.

With Carrington close to I-485 and South Charlotte, this new community will appeal to diverse homeowners and benefit from South Carolina's lower property taxes. Carrington's rural landscape is also close to Indian Land, a major suburb of Charlotte; and historic Waxhaw, which the American Planning Association named the "2018 Great Main Street" in recognition of its downtown businesses, community events and amenities. Schools serving Carrington include Carrington-Indian Land Elementary with middle and high schools in Lancaster County. Homeowners here will also enjoy access to a thriving retail and dining scene, thoroughfares, and all the lifestyle, cultural and employments opportunities available in Charlotte. Carrington boasts 80 single family homesites with 15 homes currently under construction, following the recent grand opening this past weekend.

Ebenezer Village, Rock Hill, S.C. features maintenance-free living starting in the low-$200's

This new community opens for sales August 3rd, offering seven floor plans created with today's lifestyles in mind with up to 2,243 square feet. Homes start in the low-$200's with spacious kitchens, open and inviting floor plans and plentiful storage. Homeowners can choose from 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car front- or rear-load garages. Plus, the Ebenezer Village lifestyle includes the added benefit of a community pool and splash pad, tennis courts and large playground. The community also offers convenient access to nearby schools and thoroughfares. A total of 73 homesites will be available.

Rhyne Estates, Rock Hill, S.C. features ranch designs starting in the high-$200's

Rhyne Estates will appeal to homeowners seeking intimate, quiet living with a maintenance-free lifestyle. A total of 72 homesites are available with new ranch home designs starting in the high-$200's. These thoughtful home designs range in size from 2,004 to 2,097 square feet with an option to add a second story, loft or bedroom combination. Main levels feature exceptional owner's suites, chef's island kitchens, 2-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 baths and spacious 2-car garages. Rhyne Estates is nestled into a quiet intimate community close to a thriving YMCA center, medical services and a wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The community is starting construction on the highly anticipated model August 19th, 2019!

Rabel added, "These three unique and welcoming communities offer quality choices and flexibility to a wide range of homebuyers who can take advantage of the lower property taxes of South Carolina, yet live close to all the employment and cultural amenities Charlotte has to offer."

For more information about choosing a new home in South Carolina that will appeal to any lifestyle, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/south-carolina

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 17 states across the U.S. and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

