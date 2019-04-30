Century Communities, Inc. is now selling new urban and contemporary homes in Bothell

Talavera Highlands' collection of luxury modern homes offers three existing floorplans and is now previewing two new plans ranging in size from 2,566 to 3,140 square feet. These quality crafted homes include bright and open designs offering choices of 3-5 bedrooms. Select plans include a loft or bonus room which homeowners can customize to fit their unique lifestyles.

"We are excited to start selling these quality homes in the friendly and amenity-rich community of Bothell. Homebuyers will have a variety of choices and selections to choose from at Talavera Highlands, which is an exclusive enclave of 20 modern homes that will appeal to any lifestyle in the Puget Sound," said John Merlino, Washington division president for Century Communities.

With convenient access to the 405 and 522, homeowners at Talavera Highlands will have an easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, Lynnwood and Redmond. The highly rated Northshore School District serves the community. Plus, residents will enjoy the community's abundance of trees and open space, while being only minutes away from regional employment centers, Woodinville wine country, Bellevue shopping, the Alderwood Mall, the University of Washington Bothell, Cascadia College, Echo Lake and Paradise Valley Conservation Area, Seattle sights and recreation opportunities, the Everett and Cascade Mountains and the Puget Sound.

Historic Bothell began in the 1880s prior to European settlements and is unique in its geography as the town straddles two counties: King County and Snohomish County. Last year, the town's "Cup of Kindness Day" was cited by Reader's Digest naming Bothell one of the "Nicest Places in America."

Homebuyers interested in moving to Talavera Highlands can visit with new home sales associates at the sales center, 1231 233rd Street SE. For more information about now available opportunities, please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington/seattle/bothell/talavera-highlands/site-plan#info_overlay_panel

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

