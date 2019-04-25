Century Communities, Inc. makes a splash at The Bungalows and Cottages at Stonebrook in Chino

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, announced today the grand opening of its Stonebrook community pool and recreation center in the heart of Chino. On Saturday, April 27, the public is invited to festivities which include VIP tours of the new single-family bungalows and cottages at Stonebrook, as well as the new community center and pool. Food and refreshments will be served. The grand opening runs from noon to 3 p.m. at 6975 Silverado Street in Chino.

Located in the heart of Chino, the new community of Stonebrook offers homeowners choices of bungalow or cottage living designed with innovative floorplans. New homes at Stonebrook start in the Low $500's to the mid $600's. The community's new private swim club, recreation center and pool introduce a new gathering place for social and recreational events, and family entertainment hub for this charming neighborhood.

"We are excited to open our new community recreation center and pool at Stonebrook. This is a landmark event as the center and pool will be the vibrant gathering place for this friendly neighborhood. Now is a great time to take advantage of grand opening opportunities for the active lifestyle that Stonebrook offers," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California division president.

This thoughtfully designed community offers a collection of classic choices between bungalows or cottages.

Homeowners can choose among Provencal, Spanish or Craftsman-style bungalows, which are single-family detached two-story homes, ranging from 1,823 to 2,267 square feet and choices of 3-5 bedrooms, 2.5-3 baths and 2-car garages. The Bungalows at Stonebrook also include first-floor bedrooms, large lofts, or optional outdoor living areas.

Homeowners also can choose from Spanish, Seaside or Craftsman-style cottages, which are single-family detached homes ranging from 2,540 to 2,913 square feet. The Cottages at Stonebrook offer choices of 4-5 bedrooms, up to 3 baths and 2-car garages, including comfortable dens, large lofts or tech areas and chef's kitchens complete with butler's pantry.

Whether bungalow or cottage, each home includes stainless steel appliances, full overlay cabinetry with soft-close drawers and choices of granite or quartz kitchen countertops.

Living at Stonebrook in Chino grants residents the best of Southern California living. The community offers access to the 60 and 71 freeways, is close to major employment centers, superb shopping and world-class amenities for active lifestyles. The hometown charm of Chino is rich in tradition, culture and diversity and is situated next to San Bernardino County's Prado Park, the State of California's State Park, Chino Hills, and Chino Creek and Wetlands. Residents are served by the Chino Valley Unified School District.

Developed by Century Communities, Stonebrook is located near the intersection of Euclid Ave. and Schaefer Ave. The sales office is at 13844 Farmhouse Ave. For more information about the pool and recreation center grand opening on Saturday, April 27, visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/california/southern-california/chino/the-bungalows-at-stonebrook

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

