Century Communities, Inc. sponsors Polo, Puppies and The Prince event at Denver Polo Club Aug. 3

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national home builder, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the second annual Polo, Puppies and The Prince event being held on Saturday, August 3 at the Denver Polo Club starting at 2 pm. This event brings together animal lovers to fund "boots on the ground volunteer animal rescues" by raising money and awareness for volunteer organizations that save pets from cruelty situations.

Prince Lorenzo Borghese of Milan founded Animal Aid USA in 2012 to empower people to make positive changes in the lives of shelter animals. Comprised entirely of volunteers, this 503c3 non-profit aims to raise awareness and resources, provide education and relocation of animals from kill-shelters to rescue groups and loving homes.

From 2 to 5 pm, visit with animals available for adoption–Paws on The Ground will have puppies and Chilly Pepper Mustang Rescue will have fouls. Visit the animals, check out vendor booths, bid in the silent auction and enjoy a polo tournament.

From 6 to 11 pm, enjoy the ticketed dinner featuring a Colorado-style farm-to-table setting under the chandelier-lit trees. The dinner will be attended by Prince Lorenzo and include a polo tournament, silent auction, live auction, dancing and music with Delta Sonic, and an equestrian performance by the Rocky Mountain Renegades.

Century Communities is excited to be a part of this event and raising awareness and funds for animals in need. For more information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.polopuppiesandtheprince.com

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

