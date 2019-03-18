Century Communities, Inc. to offer Century Home Connect with the Google Assistant ecosystem

DENVER, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities , Inc. a top 10 national home builder, today announced the launch of Century Home Connect featuring smart home technology that works with the Google Assistant in all of its new homes. The launch of Century Home Connect will roll out across the 15 states in which Century Communities builds quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers.

Century Communities brand home buyers will receive home automation devices that work with the Google Assistant, including a Google Home Hub, Nexia thermostat, Eaton light and dimmer switches, and Schlage front-door electronic deadbolt locks, to help get things done quickly throughout the day.

Century Communities' brand, Wade Jurney Homes, will also include a Google Home Mini in every new home that is purchased. Google Home Mini is a smart speaker with the Google Assistant built in, so you can get answers from Google, tackle your day, control your smart home, and enjoy your entertainment. Plus, the Assistant recognizes different voices using Voice Match, so answers can be personalized for up to six people in the home.

Mark Adcock, national vp of construction services for Century Communities said, "We are proud to collaborate with Google to offer our homebuyers the latest in smart home technology. Today's homeowner demands the best in system compatibility including follow-up consultation on installation and connectivity for in-home communications, security, lighting and comfort. Century Communities homebuyers will be able to control their smart devices such as their thermostats with just a spoken command. We can provide them with smart home functionality, day-to-day personalization, comfort and peace of mind powered by the Google Assistant."

Century Home Connect with the Google Assistant offers the best in smart home technology:

The Google Home Hub provides homeowners with help at a glance in any room. With the Google Assistant built in, always see your best and latest shots from Google Photos. Plus, manage your smart lights, cameras, TVs, and other connected devices from a single dashboard. Simply use your voice to watch YouTube and play songs from YouTube Music. You can even get your calendar, commute, answers from Google, and more.

The Nexia thermostat controls home heating, cooling and energy usage with the Trane XL824 or XL850 thermostat. The intuitive touch-screen monitors and controls the home's climate from anywhere. Homeowners can create up to six daily heating and cooling schedules, get five-day weather forecasts and radar, and control indoor relative humidity. Geo fencing, which is included in the Nexia app, enhances seamless living even when away from home.

Eaton's Z-Wave Wireless Switch and Dimmer replaces regular switches and dimmers to provide local and remote on/off or on/off/dim/bright control for incandescent, low-voltage and fluorescent lighting. Each switch or dimmer can be manually and remotely controlled by commands sent from Eaton's Home Automation Hub or compatible Z-Wave Controller.

The Schlage Connect is the highest-rated deadbolt for residential security and is controlled by a standard key, touchscreen keypad, or remotely by smartphone or computer through a Z-Wave compatible home automation or security system. Installation is available in a variety of standard door specifications and requires no wiring. The touchscreen is resistive to smudge and fingerprints, and the Z-Wave technology allows for cell phone-controlled locking and unlocking, customized lock codes, and scheduling and integration with thermostats, lights, cameras and other electronics.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

