Century Communities invites public tours of model homes in four new communities in Lynnwood

Homebuyers and brokers will be able to preview several new innovative and open floor plans currently under construction in the highly sought-after community of Lynnwood, which is 16 miles north of Seattle, in what is considered the gateway to the North Puget Sound. All four communities are also within walking distance of urban amenities—shopping, restaurants, cultural attractions and more.

John Merlino, Century Communities' Washington division president, said, "These four unique neighborhoods in Lynnwood—are ideal for Seattle commuters, and anyone who enjoys the beauty of Puget Sound. With a range of floor plans to choose from, homebuyers can find their perfect home in an in-city location with friendly neighborhoods that offer easy access to the best of urban living."

ALDERIDGE, 17811 32nd Place West. This model home is nestled into a quiet nook of two cul-de-sacs. There are eight homes remaining in Alderidge, ranging in size from 2,341 to 3,980 square feet, offering 3-6 bedrooms, and 2-3 car garages.

These two- and three-story homes feature traditional and welcoming designs, spacious master suites, great rooms with large, bright windows, sliders which flood the open space with natural light, contemporary gourmet kitchens, bonus rooms, mudrooms and pantries, as well as covered patios and decks for inviting outdoor living spaces. Home prices start in the high $600s.

JASPER COURT, 20208 20th Avenue West. This model home is built on a private access road surrounded by mature trees. Jasper Court offers six new homes starting in the mid $700s. Homebuyers can choose from 4-5 bedrooms and 2-3 car garages in sizes ranging from 2,818 to 3,112 square feet.

These two-story homes feature spacious master suites, great rooms with large, bright windows, sliders which flood the open space with natural light, contemporary gourmet kitchens, bonus rooms, mudrooms and pantries, and covered patios and decks for inviting outdoor living spaces.

LEAWOOD HEIGHTS, 3615 190th Place Southwest. Check out this new luxury model home in Leawood Heights and take advantage of the final opportunity to purchase one of only two homes left for sale. These roomy, warm and inviting homes start in the low $900s and range in size from 3,526 to 3,776 square feet. Homeowners can choose from 5-6 bedrooms and 3-car garages. These luxury homes include grand entries, contemporary gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, daylight basements, private sitting rooms, outdoor living spaces and more.

SYLVAN RIDGE, 16429 36th Avenue West features 24 two- and three-story modern homes with crisp, sleek design, efficient layouts and wide-open spaces. These homes are bright and open with plenty of room and storage. Sylvan Ridge is now accepting interested homebuyers to sign up for the VIP interest list. For additional information contact Christine Uselman at 425-275-5327.

Sylvan Ridge is less than 10 minutes away from the I-5 and I-405, and close to Fred Meyer, Costco, Alderwood Mall and Mill Creek.

Visitors can talk with community sales associates and tour the four distinguished communities to choose their next home in the famous scenery and outdoor activities available in the North Puget Sound. For more information and directions, please visit https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/washington

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a leading national home builder. Century Communities is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding, including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based Company sells its Century Communities and Wade Jurney Homes in 15 states across the West, Mountain, Texas and Southeast U.S. regions and offers title, insurance, and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities

Related Links

www.centurycommunities.com

