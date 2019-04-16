Century Communities is now selling new master-planned community in Seguin

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, a top 10 national home builder announced today that its new master-planned community in Seguin is now selling homes starting in the high $160's with up to seven homes now available for quick delivery. When completed, the community of Hiddenbrooke will offer 500 one-and two-story homes on 124 acres near historic Seguin, located at Texas Highway 46 and IH-10.

Hiddenbrooke's affordable single-family homes range in size from 1,205 to 2,141 square feet. Homebuyers can choose from open and inviting floorplans that feature 3-4 bedrooms, from 2-2.5 baths and one or two-car garages. Furthermore, homebuyers will enjoy leisure time at the community's pocket parks and playscapes, swings, BBQ grills, picnic tables and open fields for games of football or soccer.

"We are excited to start selling these quality crafted homes in this outstanding new community in Seguin. Homebuyers will have a variety of choices and selections to choose from at Hiddenbrooke. Our new single-family homes will appeal to growing families or empty nesters," said Brian Bekker, Century Communities' Central Texas Division president.

With convenient access to IH-10 and Texas 46, homeowners at Hiddenbrooke will have an easy commute to New Braunfels, San Antonio and Austin. Major area employers include Caterpillar, CMC Steel Texas and Tyson Foods. The Seguin Independent School District serves about 8,000 students in 14 schools. Residents will have access to numerous parks, play fields, ZDT's amusement park, the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center, and the world's largest collection of decorative and functional nutcrackers.

Historic Seguin is one of the oldest towns in Texas, named after Juan Seguín- a freedom fighter who helped to establish the state's independence. As a frontier settlement it was the cradle of the Texas Rangers; today, its historic downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Guadalupe River runs through the south side of Seguin, which offers summer rafting, tubing and canoeing, as well as year-round fishing.

Homebuyers interested in moving to Hiddenbrooke can visit with new home sales associates at the Hiddenbrooke sales center at TX- 46 and IH 10. For more information please visit: https://www.centurycommunities.com/find-your-home/texas/san-antonio-metro/seguin/hiddenbrooke

