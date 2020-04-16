Century Communities Provides COVID-19 Resources For Real Estate Agents
National homebuilder now offering remote client registration, virtual tours and more
Apr 16, 2020, 18:12 ET
DENVER, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is taking steps to ensure real estate agents have the resources they need to support clients and sell homes during the COVID-19 crisis. Agents can now register clients remotely by calling ahead to community Sales Centers, ensuring their commission is protected at a time when clients might find themselves touring communities virtually rather than in person. Sales teams will also keep agents in the loop—through video chat or phone call—whenever their clients are shopping remotely.
Agents can find local community information at CenturyCommunities.com.
"We deeply value our agent partners, and we want to assure them that we're here to help however we can during these challenging times," said Liesel Cooper, President of the West and Mountain Regions. "We know that, together, we're better able to help buyers navigate the process and find their dream home."
Virtual Homebuying Resources
Century Communities has also rolled out a number of virtual homebuying resources to help agents and their clients shop for and purchase new homes online. Resources include:
- Online Sales Consultants
- Real-time video appointments with walkthroughs of communities and model homes
- Comprehensive information on all communities, floor plans and quick move-in homes at CenturyCommunities.com—complete with home photography and renderings, virtual tours, homesite maps, community directions and more
- Ongoing communication with community sales agents by email, text or phone
- New home contracts through DocuSign
- Electronic earnest money deposits
Additional information about virtual homebuying is available at Live.CenturyCommunities.com/HomebuyingMadeEasy.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
