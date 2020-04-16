Century Communities Provides COVID-19 Resources For Real Estate Agents

"We deeply value our agent partners, and we want to assure them that we're here to help however we can during these challenging times," said Liesel Cooper, President of the West and Mountain Regions. "We know that, together, we're better able to help buyers navigate the process and find their dream home."

Virtual Homebuying Resources

Century Communities has also rolled out a number of virtual homebuying resources to help agents and their clients shop for and purchase new homes online. Resources include:

Online Sales Consultants

Real-time video appointments with walkthroughs of communities and model homes

Comprehensive information on all communities, floor plans and quick move-in homes at CenturyCommunities.com—complete with home photography and renderings, virtual tours, homesite maps, community directions and more

Ongoing communication with community sales agents by email, text or phone

New home contracts through DocuSign

Electronic earnest money deposits

Additional information about virtual homebuying is available at Live.CenturyCommunities.com/HomebuyingMadeEasy.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

