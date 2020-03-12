Century Communities Recognized By 2020 Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards

"It's an outstanding honor to be recognized by homebuyers across so many categories," said Ralph Baja, National VP of Customer Engagement & Safety at Century Communities. "This is a culmination of our mission to provide an exceptional customer experience through every phase of the homebuying process, and we'll continue striving to set the standard for quality and service throughout the industry."

Fernanda Luick, President of Eliant adds: "We are thrilled to honor Century Communities with a total of fourteen awards. It is clear that their main focus lays on the constant commitment to delivering excellence in customer satisfaction year after year. Century Communities also earned premier awards in Purchase Experience, Design, First Year Quality, and Most Improved Builder in 2019. If you meet any Century Communities employee, it will become immediately apparent that customers are a top priority and their unwavering commitment to delivering the best."

AWARDS WON BY CENTURY COMMUNITIES:

Purchase Experience (High-Volume Builders)

First Place: Century Communities, Bay Area

Purchase Experience (Large-Volume Builders)

Fifth Place: Century Communities, Southern California

Design Experience (High-Volume Builders)

First Place: Century Communities, Bay Area

Century Communities, Bay Area Third Place: Century Communities, Central Valley

First Year Quality (High-Volume Builders)

First Place: Century Communities, Central Valley

Century Communities, Fourth Place: Century Communities, Bay Area

First Year Customer Service Experience (High-Volume Builders)

Second Place: Century Communities, Central Valley

Century Communities, Third Place: Century Communities, Bay Area

Highest Percent of Sales From Referrals (High-Volume Builders)

Third Place: Century Communities, Bay Area

Century Communities, Bay Area Fourth Place: Century Communities, Houston

Century Communities, Fifth Place: Century Communities, Central Valley

Most Improved Builder

First Place: Century Communities, Utah

Century Communities, Second Place: Century Communities, Denver Multi-Family

Century Communities, Denver Multi-Family Fourth Place: Century Communities, North Carolina

Sales Representative of the Year (Large-Volume Survey Responses)

First Place: Blake Wuellner , Century Communities, Austin

, Century Communities, Second Place: Norma Ramos , Century Communities, Bay Area

, Century Communities, Bay Area Third Place: Nancy Goldrain, Century Communities, Bay Area

Sales Representative of the Year (Medium-Volume Survey Responses)

Second Place: Bethann Frusco-Dumont , Century Communities, Las Vegas

Construction Representative of the Year (Large-Volume Survey Responses)

Third Place (Tie):

Dave Severance , Century Communities, Bay Area

, Century Communities, Bay Area

Saul Martinez Galvan , Century Communities, Bay Area

Design Representative of the Year (Large-Volume Survey Responses)

Third Place: Jessica Fletcher , Century Communities, Bay Area

Customer Service Representative of the Year (Large-Volume Survey Responses)

First Place: Paul Drake , Century Communities, Central Valley

, Century Communities, Fourth Place: Craig Avila , Century Communities, Bay Area

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

About the Homebuyers' Choice Awards

For nearly 25 years the Eliant Homebuyers' Choice Awards has been the arbiter of superior customer experience in the homebuilding industry. Powered by Eliant's best-in-class technology, reliable data, and actionable insights, the awards consist of 13 categories, each reflective of the values, opinions, and experiences of more than 170,000 recent homebuyers from 178 major new homebuilders across the U.S.

About Eliant

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, vendors, trades, lenders and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry.

