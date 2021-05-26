Century Fasteners Corp. - Charles J. Salley, Hired

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry expert Charles J. Salley as the Western Regional Sales Manager.



About Charles J. Salley



Charles J. Salley brings 40 years of aerospace fastening experience in commercial, military, and space. Experience includes product applications, engineering, manufacturing, supplier relationships and cost saving inventory management programs. Charles has had previous responsibility for managing some of the largest aerospace VMI programs in North America. In addition, Charles has vast sales management experience in domestic and international aerospace markets with major OEM's and distributors. As Western Regional Sales Manager, Charles will be responsible for account development, sales growth and customer relationships within the Century Fasteners western region.



Charles is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles, CA. and is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certified.



The Western Regional Sales Manager, reports to the Director of Sales, David Clark.



About Century Fasteners Corp.



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



