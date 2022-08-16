Century Fasteners Corp. - Christopher Hussey, Hired

Christopher Hussey hired as Century Fasteners Corp. – Tampa, FL Branch Manager.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has hired fastener industry sales and management professional Christopher Hussey as the Tampa, FL Branch Manager.

About Christopher Hussey

Christopher Hussey joins the Century team with over 13 years of sales and management experience in the aerospace, defense, medical, and fastening industry. Experience includes the development of sales strategies, account relationship management, contract negotiations, supplier relationships, inventory management techniques, and sales training. As the Tampa, FL Branch Manager, Christopher will be responsible for major account development, sales growth, and customer relationships within the Century Fasteners Tampa branch.

The Tampa, FL Branch Manager, reports to the Director of Operations, James D. Harding.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Visit online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

Media contact:

John Ringold

Century Fasteners Corp.

Director of Marketing

800-221-0769

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com

