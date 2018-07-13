Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace at the International Fastener Expo 2018

ELMHURST, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is an authorized distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

The Century Fasteners Corp. and Cherry Aerospace relationship is to be showcased at the International Fastener Expo in Las Vegas, NV on October 30 – November 1, 2018 Booth #3010

For more info about the Event, please go to: www.FastenerShows.com



In addition to making world-class Cherry products more broadly available to distributors and OEMs, the partnership expands Century's existing services to the manufacturing community by enabling the company to provide deeper bill of material coverage to complement its product offering.



About Century Fasteners



Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and nonfastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS Registered company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions.



For Cherry Aerospace product quotes for distributors, call Century Fasteners Corp. toll-free at (855) 332-4445, or email requirements to aerospaceparts@centuryfasteners.com. To learn more about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp., visit us online at www.CenturyFasteners.com.



About Cherry Aerospace



Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Cherry Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacture of fastening systems for the aerospace industry. The Cherry® name is synonymous with aerospace fasteners, and the CherryMax® line of rivets is the most widely used in the industry. Cherry Aerospace is well known for their industry leading blind rivets, blind bolts, rivetless nut plates, shear pin fasteners and installation tools. The company is a member of the SPS Fastener Division of Precision Castparts Corp.

Media contact:

John Ringold

Century Fasteners Corp. / Director of Marketing

800-221-0769

jringold@centuryfasteners.com

