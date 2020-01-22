Century Grand, Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality's 1920s-Inspired Cocktail Bar and Restaurant, Rings in the New Year with Multiple National and Local Accolades

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Grand, the newest cocktail and dining concept from Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality, is recognized by two national publications as a top new influential cocktail bar in the United States.

Imbibe Magazine publishes its Imbibe 75 issue every January, recognizing those who are making a significant impact in today's beverage culture and will influence the beverage world in 2020 and years to come. This year's issue includes Century Grand, Phoenix's newest three-in-one immersive cocktail, dining, and whiskey bottle shop concept from Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality. Imbibe features Century Grand in their "The Imbibe 75 Places" category stating, "Jason Asher and Rich Furnari of Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality (UnderTow) have constructed a Disneyland-worthy bar born from a fascination with North America's rails."

Co-founder and co-owner Jason Asher say, "I've always looked at Imbibe as a pioneering publication that identifies and shares current trends in the beverage industry. It is a true honor and accomplishment to be included in the incredible lineup of those recognized in this year's Imbibe 75."

A few days after the Imbibe issue was released, another essential beverage-centric digital publication, Vinepair, announced their "Top 10 Best New Cocktail Bars of 2019," awarding Century Grand the Southwest's region best new bar. Based in New York, NY, Vinepair is the largest digital media company providing fun and entertaining content focused on all things beverage-related. Vinepair's Top 10 List finalists are chosen by industry professionals, cocktail fans, and Vinepair editors and contributors. Winners are based on a collective poll.

Rich Furnari, Asher's co-founder and co-owner, states, "Everyone one of us at Barter & Shake have been hard at work the last 5 years challenging each other to create memorable and entertaining experiences. We are honored to be recognized in this way and I must to take the opportunity to thank our staff for their tireless efforts and our community for continuing to support our concepts. We look forward to continuing to improve and expand; we are just getting started."

In addition to this national recognition, Century Grand has also received accolades from numerous local Arizona publications, including No. 2 on Phoenix Magazine's "2019 Best New Restaurants" list, Phoenix New Times's "The 10 Best New Bars of 2019 in Greater Phoenix", Eater's "The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Phoenix", and Arizona Republic's food critic Dominic Armato's list "9 Best New Restaurants in Metro Phoenix in 2019."

Century Grand, like Barter & Shake's other venue, UnderTow, is inspired by historical moments, people, and places. Describing their approach as "immersive hospitality," Barter & Shake produces a fictional narrative for each venue. Guests experience the narrative through their cocktail menus, food offerings, and the physical environment itself.

Since opening in 2016, UnderTow, a tiki-inspired concept, has also earned numerous local and national accolades. These include Arizona Restaurant Association's Foodist Awards "Best Beverage Program" and "Best Cocktail", Phoenix Magazine's Best of Phoenix "Best Cocktail Bar", a national Top 10 nomination for the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards "New American Cocktail Bar" category, and a top 10 ranking of global tiki bars by https://critiki.com. In addition, Jason Asher has won numerous awards individually, including GQ's "Most Inspired Bartender," Food Network Chopped Champion, and Foodist Awards "Top Mixologist."

About Century Grand

Century Grand is a turn-of-the-century inspired, cocktail-centric, immersive hospitality venue from the team at Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality. Opening Fall 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, Century Grand offers a progressive yet approachable cocktail and dining experience. They also have the largest single barrel spirits selection in the country available for retail purchase. Through various art-deco and industrial, architectural elements, guests are transported to another place and time while enjoying shareable plates and cocktails rooted in American history, cuisine, and camaraderie. For more information, please visit https://centurygrandphx.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

