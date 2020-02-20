Century Group Celebrates 30th Anniversary

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, Century Group celebrates 30 years since first opening its doors on Century Boulevard in Los Angeles — launching a series of company-wide events to commemorate the anniversary year.

The staffing and recruiting firm has established a niche for itself for three decades, staying true to its singular focus of connecting top accounting and finance professionals with the companies that need them. Founders Harry Boxer and Don Yaeger envisioned Century Group as a recruiter's recruiting firm — a collaborative space where team members share the same goals, and sometimes the same deals, to meet the needs of its clients and candidates.

"I believe one of our greatest successes is our ability to attract and retain top people in an industry that's constantly changing," says CEO, Ron Proul. "In the past nine years, we've seen nearly 2,000% growth in our professional staffing practice and 500% for executive search."

That expansion has translated into a total of twelve practices in six offices in California and Denver, Colorado, and the continued support of the community it serves. Century Group hosts special events geared toward financial professionals throughout the year, as well as publishes resources including surveys, CG Quarterly and its annual national Salary Guide.

Investing in its people with the same level of commitment remains central to Century Group's methodology.

"It's important that as we continue our geographic growth, we stay committed to our core values of promoting a strong producer culture and helping people — our clients, candidates, consultants and associates — succeed," Proul explains. "Without the continued loyalty of these key players, reaching this milestone wouldn't have been possible."

About Century Group:

Century Group is an award-winning recruiting and staffing firm that provides top-tier talent to start-up, mid-market and Global 1000 enterprises.

Its specialized focus, extensive talent network and 30 years of experience guarantees Century Group will identify, evaluate and deliver the right professional to you — fast.

