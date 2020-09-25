Century Specialty Script, LLC Notification of Data Security Incident

TUCKAHOE, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Specialty Script, LLC ("Century"), a specialty pharmacy which provides an array of specific and personalized services in all pharmacy related matters, announced today that it has taken action after learning of a data security incident which may have compromised the personal information and/or protected health information of its customers. Century began providing notice to all potentially impacted individuals on September 25, 2020.

What Happened? On or about July 28, 2020, Century became aware of a potential data security incident involving unauthorized access to one of its employees' Microsoft Office365 ("O365") email accounts. Century immediately changed all passwords associated with the O365 account, thereby terminating any potential unauthorized access. In an abundance of caution, Century also changed all of its employees' O365 passwords and implemented additional security measures to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in the future, in addition to the comprehensive security measures already in place. Century simultaneously retained a forensic investigation firm to determine the nature of the security incident and identify any individuals whose personal information and/or protected health information may have been compromised.

What Information Was Involved? Ultimately, while the forensic investigation was unable to determine the dates of the compromise, the investigation concluded that the data security incident was limited to potential unauthorized access to a single O365 account, and that any potential unauthorized access was terminated on July 28, 2020. The investigation also confirmed that the data security incident was limited to the O365 environment. The data security incident may have resulted in unauthorized access to Century's customers' information including names, dates of birth, address, contact information, prescription information, and insurance information. Please note that financial information and Social Security numbers were not impacted by this incident.

What Is Century Doing? As stated above, immediately upon learning of potential unauthorized access, Century undertook efforts to eliminate any potential unauthorized access by changing all passwords associated with all of its O365 accounts and implementing additional security measures to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in the future, in addition to the comprehensive security measures already in place. Century is continuing to work closely with leading security experts to identify and implement measures to further strengthen the security of their systems to help prevent this from happening in the future.

What Can Customers Do? Century is aware of how important personal information and protected health information is to its customers and their loved ones. Century began mailing notification on September 25, 2020 to all potentially impacted customers for whom Century had valid mailing addresses. Century anticipates that it will take five days for individuals to receive this notification letter. If an individual does not receive a letter, but would like to know if he or she was potentially impacted by this incident, or if an individual has any questions or would like additional information, they may call Century's dedicated assistance line at (888) 490-0906, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

