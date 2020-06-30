CenturyLink Announces Redemption of Qwest Corporation 6.875% Notes due 2054

DENVER, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that Qwest Corporation, its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary ("Qwest"), has issued notices to redeem the remaining $300 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 6.875% Notes due 2054 (the "Qwest Notes").

Pursuant to these notices, on Aug. 7, 2020, the remaining $300 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Qwest Notes will be redeemed at par plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Additional information regarding the redemption of the Qwest Notes is available from Bank of New York Mellon.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the Qwest Notes.

