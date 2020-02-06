CenturyLink Builds Fiber to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Dams, Modernizing Critical Infrastructure in the Northwest

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that it recently won contracts to build fiber that will modernize, update and protect critical infrastructure at five U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dams in Oregon and Washington.

CenturyLink's fiber will provide high-speed data transmission services to the Ice Harbor, Little Goose and Lower Granite Dams along the lower Snake River in Washington, and the Foster and Green Peters Dams along the Columbia River in Oregon, as part of the dam safety program.

These dams serve as multi-use critical infrastructure facilities that provide flood risk management, hydropower, navigation, environmental stewardship, fish and wildlife conservation, and recreation benefits.

The company's ethernet solution will eliminate the need for specialized high voltage safety protection equipment and the use of existing copper cable that was old, buried and in many areas, chewed up by gophers.

"By replacing the legacy copper cables and modernizing the network with fiber, CenturyLink is helping the Army Corps of Engineers improve its safety posture and better protect critical infrastructure at five dams in Oregon and Washington," said David Young, CenturyLink senior vice president, public sector.

These contracts were awarded over the past year via the General Services Administration's IT Schedule 70 contract.

Key Facts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operates and maintains approximately 700 dams nationwide and in Puerto Rico that provide significant, multiple benefits to the nation—its people, businesses, critical infrastructure and the environment.

that provide significant, multiple benefits to the nation—its people, businesses, critical infrastructure and the environment. By supplying cybersecurity, cloud, managed hosting and IT services over its carrier-class network, CenturyLink provides government agencies with the security and reliability they need to carry out their important missions.

CenturyLink is ranked No. 29 on Washington Technology's 2019 Top 100 list of federal government IT contractors.

