CenturyLink Builds on Edge Investment with CenturyLink Network Storage

MONROE, La., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are seeking a better way to access, store and process data closer to where it is being created and consumed, whether that is in a data center, branch location, cloud environment or at the edge where devices connect to the network. To meet this evolving need, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) has introduced CenturyLink Network Storage, a managed solution that allows businesses to store and manage data anywhere the CenturyLink network can reach.

For more information on CenturyLink Network Storage, visit: www.centurylink.com/business/hybrid-it-cloud/cloud-storage.html

"As workloads move closer to the edge, businesses are challenged with efficiently managing the data produced by expanding digital interactions," said David Shacochis, vice president of product management for IT solutions, CenturyLink. "CenturyLink Network Storage is a flexible data management solution that delivers storage and transport capabilities closer to where businesses require them, helping improve processing times while also reducing data storage and processing complexity across cloud, datacenter and edge environments."

An ongoing decentralization of compute resources is improving proximity to data. IDC predicts that by the end of this year, 25% of enterprises will have shifted away from large datacenter consolidation to optimally located smaller datacenters to support new compute and data-intensive applications. The analyst firm also predicts that over the next three years, 70% of enterprises are likely to adopt dynamic software-defined branch and network solutions that deliver security and flexibility across cloud, datacenter and edge interactions. By providing file, block or object storage services all the way to the edge, CenturyLink Network Storage makes it easier for businesses to integrate environments, aggregate data and get the right latency and storage for application needs directly in a secure network.

) To learn more about how CenturyLink is supporting today's digital businesses, visit: https://www.centurylink.com/business.html

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

