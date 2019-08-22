CenturyLink Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONROE, La., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) today announced that its Board of Directors voted to declare a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 29, 2019.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.centurylink.com

